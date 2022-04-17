IPL 2022: KL Rahul becomes second captain to score multiple centuries

It was a special day for KL Rahul at the Brabourne Stadium as he slammed 103 not out off 60 balls to guide his team (Lucknow Super Giants) to an 18-run win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

It was Rahul's 100th IPL match and he celebrated the occasion with a stupendous innings, his third IPL century. Not only that, but his marvellous knock also helped him join Virat Kohli in an exlusive list of IPL captains to score multiple centuries.

Rahul's first century as a captain came in 2020 when he scored 132 not out against his former side Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai. The Karnataka cricketer was captain of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) at the time.

His first IPL century had also come against Mumbai, a knock of 100 not out at the Wankhede Stadium in 2019, playing for KXIP.

Kohli, who has played for RCB all his IPL career, has scored five centuries as a captain. He gave up the captaincy at the end of the 2021 season and former South African cricketer Faf du Plessis is leading RCB in the current season.

Overall in 100 IPL matches, Rahul has scored 3508 runs at an impressive average of 47.41 and strike rate of 136.87. He also has 28 fifties to his name. Rahul also won the Orange Cap in 2020, the award for being the highest run-getter in a season, with 670 runs across 14 games.

On Saturday, Rahul led LSG's charge with an unbeaten century as his side posted 199/4 batting first. Mumbai Indians could only manage 181/9 in reply, succumbing to their six consecutive defeat in IPL 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.