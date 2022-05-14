IPL 2022: KKR hammer SRH to collect third win in four games to keep themselves in playoff run
-
FirstCricket Staff
-
May 14th, 2022
-
23:42:15 IST
Andre Russell first scores a 28-ball 49 to take KKR to 177 and capped it off with a 3 /20 bowling spell to help his side beat SRH by 54 runs during match 64 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Sportzpics
Opting to bat first after winning the toss, KKR opener Ajinkya Rahane (28), along with Nitish Rana (26), kept the scoreboard moving at a pace through the Powerplay despite early fall of partner Venkatesh Iyer. Sportzpics
Among SRH bowlers, Umran Malik was the lone shining star with a bowling figure of 3-33 that included wickets of Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Nitish Rana. Sportzpics
Andre Russell (49 not out), along with Sam Billings (34), took KKR to an above-par total of 177 for 6 despite middle-order collapse. Sportzpics
SRH opener Abhishek Sharma made his effort to keep his side in the chase with a 28-ball 43 but Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi early departure added pressure on him. Sportzpics
The hopes SRH had were ended by KKR spin duo Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, who removed Sharma and Nicholas Pooran respectively in back-to-back overs to break SRH backbone. Sportzpics
First innings star Russell wasn't done yet in the game as he went on to take three wickets in the game while surpassing his previous best haul of 15 wickets in IPL while stretching his best to 17 wickets with a match to go in the league stages. Sportzpics
Tim southee (2-19) and Andre Russell then ensured that SRH lower order couldn't put up a fightback with wickets at regular interval to restrict them at 123/8 in 20 overs. Sportzpics
