Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022: 'Kind of stuff dreams are made off', Twitterati congratulate GT on winning maiden title

Cricket

IPL 2022: 'Kind of stuff dreams are made off', Twitterati congratulate GT on winning maiden title

Newcomers Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League in their first attempt on Sunday with allrounder Hardik Pandya leading his team to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final.

Pandya grabbed 3/17 with impeccable medium-fast bowling to restrict Rajasthan to 130-9 after Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat.

GT clinched IPL 2022. Sportzpics

GT clinched IPL 2022. Sportzpics

Pandya then made a crucial 34 off 30 balls as Gujarat reached 133-3 in 18.1 overs in front of a raucous crowd of more than 100,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Opening batter Shubman Gill top-scored with an unbeaten 45 and sealed the memorable win with a six off Obed McCoy over deep square leg.

Pandya’s superb bowling in the middle overs derailed Rajasthan’s bid for a second IPL title since winning the inaugural edition in 2008.

Jos Buttler made only 39 off 35 balls but still finished as the tournament's top scorer with 863 runs, and Samson scored 14, before both fell to Pandya.

The Gujarat skipper then made sure Rajasthan was without power-hitters in the death overs when he had Shimron Hetmyer (11) caught off his own bowling off his last ball of a terrific four-over spell.

Trent Boult (1-14), and this season’s top wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal (1-20), bowled well for Rajasthan but Pandya watchfully negotiated the middle overs by combining in a 63-run stand with Gill for the third wicket.

Chahal ended up with 27 wickets in the tournament when Pandya was caught in the slips in the 14th over.

David Miller (32 not out) and Gill comfortably took Gujarat to the winning target.

Twitterati were overjoyed by Gujarat Titans winning the title. Here's how they reacted:

Maiden title in their debut season!

Top team effort

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: May 30, 2022 01:09:20 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Why Rashid Khan's spell was a game-changer and other talking points
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Why Rashid Khan's spell was a game-changer and other talking points

Gujarat Titans booked their place in the IPL 2022 final by clinching Qualifier 1 in the final over. The result leaves Rajasthan Royals with many questions.

GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Stat Attack: Miller's most successful season ever; Buttler goes past 8,000 runs
First Cricket News

GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Stat Attack: Miller's most successful season ever; Buttler goes past 8,000 runs

Gujarat Titans continued their fine run in their maiden season as they secured a direct entry into the IPL 2022 final by beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

IPL 2022 GT vs RR, HIGHLIGHTS, Qualifier 1: David Miller, Hardik Pandya power GT into IPL 2022 final
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 GT vs RR, HIGHLIGHTS, Qualifier 1: David Miller, Hardik Pandya power GT into IPL 2022 final

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 1 HIGHLIGHTS - IPL 2022 GT vs RR cricket score, Qualifier 1 Match HIGHLIGHTS: Three maximums in a row and that's the end of the match. Gujarat Titans go into the final of IPL 2022