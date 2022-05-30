IPL 2022: 'Kind of stuff dreams are made off', Twitterati congratulate GT on winning maiden title

Newcomers Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League in their first attempt on Sunday with allrounder Hardik Pandya leading his team to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final.

Pandya grabbed 3/17 with impeccable medium-fast bowling to restrict Rajasthan to 130-9 after Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat.

Pandya then made a crucial 34 off 30 balls as Gujarat reached 133-3 in 18.1 overs in front of a raucous crowd of more than 100,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Opening batter Shubman Gill top-scored with an unbeaten 45 and sealed the memorable win with a six off Obed McCoy over deep square leg.

Pandya’s superb bowling in the middle overs derailed Rajasthan’s bid for a second IPL title since winning the inaugural edition in 2008.

Jos Buttler made only 39 off 35 balls but still finished as the tournament's top scorer with 863 runs, and Samson scored 14, before both fell to Pandya.

The Gujarat skipper then made sure Rajasthan was without power-hitters in the death overs when he had Shimron Hetmyer (11) caught off his own bowling off his last ball of a terrific four-over spell.

Trent Boult (1-14), and this season’s top wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal (1-20), bowled well for Rajasthan but Pandya watchfully negotiated the middle overs by combining in a 63-run stand with Gill for the third wicket.

Chahal ended up with 27 wickets in the tournament when Pandya was caught in the slips in the 14th over.

David Miller (32 not out) and Gill comfortably took Gujarat to the winning target.

Twitterati were overjoyed by Gujarat Titans winning the title. Here's how they reacted:



Maiden title in their debut season!

Top team effort

Congrats to Hardik Pandya and his @gujarat_titans one of two franchises to win tHe IPL in their first season. Wonderful bowling unit and so many different guys stepping up all season. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 29, 2022

GT @gujarat_titans showed us what it takes to win the world's toughest T20 championship.Being debutants, they never let the pressure affect their superlative performance. Great leadership from @hardikpandya7 & many congratulations to @Gary_Kirsten #AshishNehra. Enjoy the trophy! — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 29, 2022

What a brilliant first season for @gujarat_titans Big big congratulations to the captain @hardikpandya7 and the team. #IPL2022 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 29, 2022

The kind of stuff dreams are made of. Hardik Pandya led from the front, wonderful backroom staff led by Ashish Nehra kept the atmosphere relaxed and the best team in the tournament wins the #IPLFinal with more than a lakh people watching it in the stadium.Superb @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/0YTbjYCzDa — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 29, 2022

Every match they played they got a new hero. Stuff of dreams for a franchise playing their first season. Many congratulations @gujarat_titans! #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/9LtuqYqpAM — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 29, 2022

With inputs from AP