IPL 2022: Jos Buttler takes sizeable lead in six-hitters' list at the beginning of Week 4

As IPL 2022 slowly enters its business end, the matches are getting intense and the quality of cricket is reaching new levels. A lot of players are displaying nerves of steel. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match in Mumbai was one of the prime examples of that. In the KKR vs RR encounter at the Brabourne Stadium, the stroke-makers got runs and the quality spinners were among the wickets.

RR won the thrilling contest, that went down to the last over, by 7 runs. With this victory, the Sanju Samson-led side jumped to the second spot in the points table. KKR, meanwhile, slumped to their third defeat on the trot and are currently placed at the sixth spot.

One of the biggest highlights of the day, however, was Jos Buttler's century. The Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter firmly consolidated his position at the top of the six-hitters' list in IPL 2022 with a scintillating knock against a strong KKR unit.

Buttler's 103-run knock came from 61 balls. It was decorated with five sixes and 9 boundaries. The five towering maximums that Buttler hit, took his total number of sixes in the 15th edition to 23. The right-handed opener is leading pretty much all major batting charts in this IPL. He has already scored two centuries in just six matches.

Buttler's RR teammate Shimron Hetmyer is in the second spot with 17 sixes in 6 matches. The West Indies batter hit two sixes against KKR.

Closely following Hetnyer is Punjab Kings' England batter Liam Livingstone with 16 maximums in as many matches. KKR's Andre Russell, who was out for a first-ball duck against RR, is at the fourth spot with 16 sixes. His ranking is lower than Livingstone's despite hitting the same number of sixes because of his strike rate.

At the fifth spot is Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik with 14 sixes in 6 matches.