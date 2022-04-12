IPL 2022: Jos Buttler takes early lead in race for Orange Cap after second week

Rajasthan Royals clinched an absolute thriller against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 10). Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals posted their third win in four games and top the points table with an NRR of 0.951.

Kolkata Knight Riders went down to the second spot after their 44-run defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in the first game of the day on Sunday. Owing to this defeat, KKR's run-rate took a beating which currently stands at 0.446. They have three wins and two losses in their first five games of this season.

The Rajasthan Royals have looked the most dominant side in the opening few weeks and their charge has been led by opening batter Jos Buttler who continues to extend his lead at the top of the points table with 218 runs in four matches with a hundred and a fifty. He had a blip in the last match against the Lucknow Super Giants as he was dismissed for 13 runs off 11 balls.

In the second spot is Quinton de Kock. The Lucknow Super Giants wicketkeeper-batter found his range against the Rajasthan Royals as well as against the Delhi Capitals. After five matches, he has scored 188 runs at a strike-rate of 132.39 and an average of 37.60.

At the third spot is Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill with 187 runs in 4 matches with an average of 46.75 and a strike-rate of 159.82. His form at the top of the order has been one of the main reasons behind Gujarat Titans’ remarkable start to their maiden season in the IPL.

Ishan Kishan with 175 runs and Shimron Hetmyer with 168 runs round off the top 5 run-scorers in the tournament so far after 2 weeks of intense action.

