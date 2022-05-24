IPL 2022: Jos Buttler slows down; KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock pick up pace as Orange cap battle heats up

After making a roaring start to the IPL, Jos Buttler has gone off the boil in the recent few matches, but such was his prolific run in the initial few weeks that he continues to lead the batting charts and dons the Orange Cap.

As Rajasthan Royals get ready to clash with Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier, Rajasthan would need their ace opener to hit his stride and get the team off to a blazing start. So far, in 14 games, Buttler has scored 629 runs at an average of 48.38 and with a strike rate of 146.96. Although, he has slowed down and he will be challenged by Gujarat’s excellent pace bowling attack, his form will go a long way in determining how Rajasthan fare in this match against Gujarat.

His match-up with Mohammed Shami will be an interesting one to watch out for as the pacer comes into this match with some excellent wicket-taking performances. The Indian pacer has been very good in the powerplay overs and so far in 14 games, he has picked up 18 wickets.

The England wicket-keeper batter has managed scores of 2, 2, 7 — in his last-three outings and Rajasthan would hope he hits his stride in this crucial match.

Following Jos Buttler is Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul, who is a run-machine in the IPL. After 14 matches, the right-hander has notched up 537 runs at an average of 48.82 and with a strike-rate of 135.

He is closely followed by his opening partner Quinton de Kock – who has found some great form in the last few matches. In 14 games, the left-hander has scored 502 runs at an average of 38.62. The combination of Rahul and de Kock will be crucial when Lucknow Super Giants lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens on 25 May.

Looking at the prolific run-scorers of this tournament, it is no surprise that Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants find themselves in the playoffs since their top order has always given them solid starts and the same will be expected in these crunch games.

