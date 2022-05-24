Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022: Jos Buttler slows down; KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock pick up pace as Orange cap battle heats up

Cricket

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler slows down; KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock pick up pace as Orange cap battle heats up

After making a roaring start to the IPL, Jos Buttler has gone off the boil in the recent few matches, but such was his prolific run in the initial few weeks that he continues to lead the batting charts and dons the Orange Cap.

As Rajasthan Royals get ready to clash with Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier, Rajasthan would need their ace opener to hit his stride and get the team off to a blazing start. So far, in 14 games, Buttler has scored 629 runs at an average of 48.38 and with a strike rate of 146.96. Although, he has slowed down and he will be challenged by Gujarat’s excellent pace bowling attack, his form will go a long way in determining how Rajasthan fare in this match against Gujarat.

His match-up with Mohammed Shami will be an interesting one to watch out for as the pacer comes into this match with some excellent wicket-taking performances. The Indian pacer has been very good in the powerplay overs and so far in 14 games, he has picked up 18 wickets.

Currently, Jos Buttler and Ishan Kishan are the joint-holder of the orange cap. Sportzpics for IPL

Rajasthan Royals keeper-batter Jos Buttler is the current holder of the Orange Cap. Sportzpics

The England wicket-keeper batter has managed scores of 2, 2, 7 — in his last-three outings and Rajasthan would hope he hits his stride in this crucial match.

Following Jos Buttler is Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul, who is a run-machine in the IPL. After 14 matches, the right-hander has notched up 537 runs at an average of 48.82 and with a strike-rate of 135.

He is closely followed by his opening partner Quinton de Kock – who has found some great form in the last few matches. In 14 games, the left-hander has scored 502 runs at an average of 38.62. The combination of Rahul and de Kock will be crucial when Lucknow Super Giants lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens on 25 May.

Looking at the prolific run-scorers of this tournament, it is no surprise that Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants find themselves in the playoffs since their top order has always given them solid starts and the same will be expected in these crunch games.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 24, 2022 20:44:34 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler, David Warner glitter on top among most boundary hitters after group league
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler, David Warner glitter on top among most boundary hitters after group league

The four venues in Maharashtra have provided a good track for the batters to relish their strokes. Openers tend to dominate the shortest format of cricket and the trend remains the same in this latest season.

Quinton de Kock shines with unbeaten 140 as LSG steal thrilling last-ball win vs KKR to clinch playoffs berth
First Cricket News

Quinton de Kock shines with unbeaten 140 as LSG steal thrilling last-ball win vs KKR to clinch playoffs berth

Quinton de Kock gave a batting masterclass enroute to an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls as he and Rahul (68 not out off 51) fired LSG to 210 for no loss, the highest opening stand in IPL history.

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler leads another batting chart with maximum fours
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler leads another batting chart with maximum fours

Jos Buttler leads IPL 2022 with most runs but he's also accumulated the most number of fours this season.