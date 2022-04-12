IPL 2022: Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer highlight top six-hitters list after Week 2

Rajasthan Royals ended Week 2 with a thrilling win over the Lucknow Super Giants. And, now, RR is sitting on top of the points table with a net run rate of +0.951.

Kolkata Knight Riders, courtesy their heavy defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals, have now slipped to the second spot with three wins in five matches, but their net run rate stands at 0.446.

If we take a look at the composition of different sides, Rajasthan Royals look like the most settled unit. Their batting is powered by Jos Buttler at the top of the order. The England wicket-keeper batter has already notched up a century this season and he also tops the charts as far as the six hitters are concerned. In four matches so far, Buttler has scored 218 runs and this includes 15 fours and 15 sixes.

He is then followed by Shimron Hetmyer, another Rajasthan Royals player who made the difference in the last match against the Lucknow Super Giants. Coming in the middle order, Hetmyer has taken up the responsibility of finishing the innings. He played a superb hand in taking Rajasthan to a decent total against Lucknow.

In four matches so far, Hetmyer has already smacked 14 sixes and has scored 168 runs at an amazing strike-rate of around 179. This batting power has made Rajasthan an advantage in this season.

Liam Livingstone is finally justifying his tag as an explosive batter in the IPL. Punjab Kings has adopted an aggressive brand of cricket this season and the form of Livingstone should really gladden their hearts. The Englishman has hit 12 sixes in 4 matches and is striking at an amazing rate of 190.58.

Andre Russell with 12 sixes and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson with 9 sixes round off the top 5 six-hitters in the tournament at the end of the second week.

