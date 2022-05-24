IPL 2022: Jos Buttler likely to end at the top of six-hitters' list unless KL Rahul pulls off a miracle

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler has seen a dip in form in the last few matches but such was his performance in the first 10 matches of IPL 2022 that he is still the leading six hitter of the tournament. And if nothing out of the ordinary happens, he is likely to remain at the top of the list even if fails to add to his tally of 37 sixes.

Buttler, however, will be hoping to get his old rhythm back when his side Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans to kickstart the playoffs of this year's IPL. RR and GT will play the first Qualifier at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Number two on the list is Liam Livingstone. The England batter lived up to his Rs 11.25 crore price tag by delivering a powerful performance for Punjab Kings this year. The right-hander smashed 34 sixes in 14 matches. It is a pity that he won't be able to show more fireworks as PBKS failed to make it to the playoffs.

Much is the case with West Indies allrounder

The Kolkata Knight Riders big hitter hit 32 sixes in 14 matches and is third on the list of most sixes in IPL 2022 but his blistering batting display was not enough to ensure a top-four finish for his side KKR.

At number four is Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. He is second on the list of the Orange Cap too. Rahul has hit 25 sixes in 14 matches and is the only one who can make a realistic attempt to topple Buttler from the top spot. But for that to happen, Rahul needs to take LSG to the final and make sure he performs in all three knockout matches.

Despite the limited opportunities to bat higher up the order, Rovman Powell showed what an impact he can have with the bat. The big West Indies right-hander smashed 22 sixes in the 14 matches that he played for the Delhi Capitals in this year's IPL.

