IPL 2022: Jos Buttler, David Warner glitter on top among most boundary hitters after group league

As this year’s Indian Premier League has entered its final lap, we have four playoff qualifiers ahead of us.

The battle between the 10 teams in the group stage was indeed a treat to watch for cricket enthusiasts. After many ups and downs, first-time leaders Hardik Pandya and Faf Du Plessis along with Sanju Samson and KL Rahul will lead their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs.

We have witnessed some records being made as well as some records being broken by the batters and bowlers. The four venues in Maharashtra have provided a good track for the batters to relish their strokes. Openers tend to dominate the shortest format of cricket and the trend remains the same in this latest season.

If we look at the number of boundaries hit by any batter, the overseas players are topping the list. With no surprise, the first name on the list is that of Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler. This season has been a full-package entertainment for the Rajasthan Royals’ opener. He has been featured in 14 matches and has smashed 56 boundaries so far. The Englishman has recorded 629 runs at an impressive strike rate of 146.96. As Rajasthan Royals have at least two games in their hands, Buttler's show will go on in the playoffs as well.

Delhi Capitals’ David Warner is in second place in the exclusive boundary tally with 52 fours. However, Warner has already finished the journey of this year’s campaign following the Capitals’ defeat in the last match against the Mumbai Indians. The Aussie batter scored 432 runs in 12 matches at a 150-plus strike rate.

The third position is occupied by Lucknow Super Giants batter Quinton de Kock. During his 14 innings, de Kock notched a total of 47 boundaries and scored 502 runs. He will still get a chance to beat Buttler and claim the top spot as Lucknow will square off with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator.

The fourth and fifth positions are held by two Indian batters - Shikhar Dhawan and Abhishek Sharma respectively. Both of them have an equal number of boundaries (47) with de Kock but have ended their journey this year.

