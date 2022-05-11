IPL 2022: Idolised Sachin Tendulkar while growing up, says Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans' batter Shubman Gill has had a decent run in the IPL 2022 so far and the right-hander showed his caliber against the Lucknow Super Giants in Pune after he returned unbeaten at 63 off 49 and held the fort at one end for his side.

Talking about his role model, Gill said that he has always idolised Sachin Tendulkar. "While growing up, it was Sachin sir and once he retired, I was always a fan of Virat bhai," Gill said before the match.

The 22-year-old right-handed batter also talked about his form and admitted that he went through a lean patch in the middle but got back in the groove.

"I started off well but had a bit of a lean patch in the middle," he said. "I mean that's T20 cricket and that's bound to happen sometimes. You would hit some good shots that would go straight to the fielders and you would have some unfortunate dismissals but overall, I found some form in the last match and hopefully I would be able to carry that forward."

The Titans have now registered a place in the playoffs after the win against Super Giants. The Hardik Pandya-led side managed to put 144/4 in 20 overs on board and then bundled out Lucknow for 82 to win the match by 62 runs. Rashid Khan scalped a four-fer for Gujarat.

