IPL 2022: How the dramatic final over of the RR innings unfolded in Qualifier 1 vs GT

Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging 188/6 on the board after being invited to bat by the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022, riding on opener Jos Buttler's 56-ball 89 as well as an equally aggressive 47 off 26 balls by captain Sanju Samson.

The Royals were going cautiously for the most part but benefited from Buttler's shifting of gears in the slog overs, with 61 runs being scored off the last four, 50 of which came of Buttler's bat.

The Rajasthan innings though, came to a comical end with a dramatic final over that witnessed a six as well as a run out in consecutive deliveries, with 15 runs and a wicket coming from it.

The final over drama

Yash Dayal, who drew first ball earlier in the innings by removing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over, was tasked with bowling the final over. Riyan Parag, and not Jos Buttler — who was batting on 80 at that point — was on strike. Parag dashed back for a brace in the first delivery after getting a thick leading edge, and got off strike the next ball with a single.

Buttler then boosted his hopes of equalling Virat Kohli's record of four centuries in a single season with a six off the next delivery, clobbering the ball over long on. Dayal though, snuffed out those hopes with a fine comeback, bowling a dot off the fourth and conceding just two off the fifth.

Buttler though, was caught well short of the crease at the striker's end in the fifth delivery while pushing for a second that was never on offer to begin with. Unfortunately for the Titans, Dayal had also overstepped in the delivery as the no-ball hooter went off.

That was followed by even more drama in the following ball as Dayal bowled a wide, meaning the Free Hit got extended to the following delivery, but a breakdown in communication between Parag and new batter Ashwin resulted in both getting stranded at the striker's end, and the latter getting run out. Parag did give Ashwin a long, hard look before making his way back to the dugout, while his senior teammate chose to look away.

Ashwin eventually closed out the Rajasthan innings with a brace off the last ball.

Here's how Cricket Twitter reacted to some of the events in the final over:

Ashwin's face, while looking at Parag... 😄 — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) May 24, 2022

Parag not dancing. — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) May 24, 2022

What kind of comedy is this. — Himanish Ganjoo (@hganjoo153) May 24, 2022

Follow live updates on Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 between GT and RR here

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.