IPL 2022: How Indian left-arm pacers have fared in the tournament so far

A left-arm pacer in a side is always an asset in the side and adds that extra dimension to the bowling attack. Well, this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been giving the selectors a happy headache as a number of left-arm Indian fast bowlers have showed their caliber and delivered in crunch situations.

We now take a look at the left-arm quick bowlers who have made immediate impact:

T Natarajan (SRH)

From struggling with injuries to being in the charts for the bowlers with most wickets in the IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s T.Natarjan has shown his class.

The left-hander has consistently picked up wickets for his side and currently has a tally of 17 scalps in 9 matches.

Natarajan’s best performance in the tournament so far has come against the Royal Challengers Bangalore where he picked up three wickets for just 10 runs in three overs at Brabourne Stadium.

He along with Marco Jansen rattled the RCB batting unit in that match as the Bangalore side was bowled out for 68. Later, SRH chased down the target with 9 wickets in hand.

Mukesh Choudhary (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings’ Mukesh Choudhary has had a mixed tournament so far. He has picked up wickets for his side but the left-handed bowler has also leaked runs on some occasions.

He didn’t really have a great start to the campaign and was hit for runs in the first couple of matches but made a decent comeback against Sunrisers Hyderabad at DY Patil Stadium where he returned with figures of 1/30 in 4 overs in a losing cause.

But Choudhary then showed his talent when CSK took on Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium. The left-hander ripped through the MI top-order and claimed the first three wickets in a span of three overs.

His dismissals included the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis and eventually returned with figures of 3/19 in three overs.

He was having a good outing against SRH in Pune until he came back to bowl the final over of the innings. The Hyderabad side was 165/6 after 19 overs while chasing a mammoth 203 and Choudhary had already picked up four wickets for 22 runs in three overs.

Nicholas Pooran had plans for the left-arm seamer as he launched a counter-attack and SRH eventually gathered a total of 24 runs from this over.

Choudhary ended with a four-wicket haul at the cost of 46 runs in 4 overs. He now has a tally of 11 wickets from 8 matches to his name.

Mohsin Khan (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants’ Mohsin Khan has had a couple of brilliant outings in the last two matches as he scalped a total of 7 wickets. Khan first returned with a three-for against Punjab Kings in Pune and then scalped a four-wicket haul for 16 runs against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium.

The left-arm bowler mixed up his lengths pretty well and got big wickets of David Warner, Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell in the game that LSG won by 6 runs eventually while defending a target of 196.

He kept bowling around the good length area to Pant and all of sudden just pushed the length. The wicket-keeper batter tried to negotiate that towards the on side but couldn’t really put bat to ball and the ball went through the gates to send him packing.

Khaleel Ahmed (DC)

Khaleel Ahmed is another bowler who has been pretty consistent as far as the wickets tally is concerned. The left-arm pacer has 11 scalps to his name in 6 matches and his best bowling so far in the tournament has come against Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium.

It was an impressive performance from Khaleel after he returned with decent figures of 3/25 in a high-scoring encounter as DC won that game by 44 runs while defending a target of 216.

Yash Dayal (GT)

Yash Dayal is a part of the Gujarat Titans team. He has picked up wickets for the Titans in the four matches that he has played but has given away runs at a higher economy-rate.

He has seven scalps to his name but has given away runs at an economy of 9.13.

