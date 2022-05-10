IPL 2022: 'He’s a valuable Asset': Shoaib Akhtar hails T Natarajan's superb comeback in the league

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has impressed former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar who has described him as an “ valuable asset” for any team.

Natarajan, who has picked 17 wickets in nine innings and is a contender for the Purple Cap, has taken these wickets at an economy of 8.66 and an average of 17.66.

“Natarajan is a promising young artist. He’s a valuable asset, and I’m looking forward to more of him in the days ahead. Bhuvneshwar is, without a doubt, a brilliant bowler.

“They both have an excellent grasp of their abilities,” said Akhtar in an interview with Sportskeeda.

Though Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a rollercoaster ride in the tournament so far, Natarajan has been a bright spot in their campaign so far. Hyderabad lost their first two games before scripting a stunning comeback by winning five games in a row and then lost their four straight games, leaving them in a bit of disarray.

They presently are at sixth position on the points table and have three more games to go —against Kolkata Knight Riders on 14 May, against Mumbai Indians on 17 May and they play Punjab Kings on 22 May. If they manage to win all their remaining games, they still can make the playoffs with other factors in play.

