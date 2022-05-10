Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022: 'He’s a valuable Asset': Shoaib Akhtar hails T Natarajan's superb comeback in the league

Cricket

IPL 2022: 'He’s a valuable Asset': Shoaib Akhtar hails T Natarajan's superb comeback in the league

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has impressed former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar who has described him as an “ valuable asset” for any team.

Natarajan, who has picked 17 wickets in nine innings and is a contender for the Purple Cap, has taken these wickets at an economy of 8.66 and an average of 17.66.

T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during Match 46 of the IPL 2022 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 1 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during Match 46 of the IPL 2022 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 1 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

“Natarajan is a promising young artist. He’s a valuable asset, and I’m looking forward to more of him in the days ahead. Bhuvneshwar is, without a doubt, a brilliant bowler.

“They both have an excellent grasp of their abilities,” said Akhtar in an interview with Sportskeeda.

Though Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a rollercoaster ride in the tournament so far, Natarajan has been a bright spot in their campaign so far. Hyderabad lost their first two games before scripting a stunning comeback by winning five games in a row and then lost their four straight games, leaving them in a bit of disarray.

They presently are at sixth position on the points table and have three more games to go —against Kolkata Knight Riders on 14 May, against Mumbai Indians on 17 May and they play Punjab Kings on 22 May. If they manage to win all their remaining games, they still can make the playoffs with other factors in play.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 10, 2022 15:30:01 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report
First Cricket News

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match 48- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs,  Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

IPL 2022: How Indian left-arm pacers have fared in the tournament so far
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: How Indian left-arm pacers have fared in the tournament so far

We now take a look at the left-arm quick bowlers and how they have performed in the competition so far.

IPL 2022 schedule this week, 2 May to 8 May, timetable, match list and venue details
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 schedule this week, 2 May to 8 May, timetable, match list and venue details

Gujarat Titans are looking comfortable in their position as top of the table. The Hardik Pandya-led brigade needs a couple of wins in their last five outings to officially qualify for the playoffs.