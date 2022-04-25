IPL 2022: Have great respect for Rashid Khan... but he was not much of a wicket-taker, says Brian Lara

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are in some good form at the moment in IPL 2022 and have clinched wins in five out of the seven matches that they have played so far. The Hyderabad franchise took a big decision after the management didn't retain Rashid Khan ahead of this season’s IPL. Rashid had been an integral part of the SRH setup before joining the newly-added franchise, Gujarat Titans.

Currently dominating proceedings with the ball, SRH find themselves at No.2 in the points table and coach Brian Lara feels the absence of Rashid has certainly come as a boon for the side and further added that the oppositions looked to play defensive cricket against him.

"I have a great respect for Rashid Khan but I believe we have the right combination. Rashid Khan was someone who opposition teams decided to defend against, he was not much of a wicket-taker," Lara told broadcaster Star Sports after his team's win against Faf du Plessis' RCB.

"Yes (economy of) 5.5-6 runs per over is great, but I think when you have a guy like Washington Sundar spinning the ball into the left-handers in the first six overs, he is an asset. Suchith has come in as his replacement due to injury and he is an asset as well," Lara further added.

The former left-handed batter put his weight behind Shreyas Gopal and said that he might be seen in action as the tournament progresses.

"We have gone in with four fast bowlers every single game so far. Of course, the pitches may change, they may have less grass later on. We have Shreyas Gopal as well, though he hasn't had a game so far. He is also someone who has a hat-trick in the IPL," Lara said.

The Sunrisers will next be up against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium.

