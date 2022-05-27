IPL 2022: Harshal Patel’s price tag should be in Rs 14-15 crore category, says Virender Sehwag

After Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated new entrants Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2022, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag spoke about pacer Harshal Patel's impressive performance on the field.

At the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, RCB batter Rajat Patidar smashed a record-breaking century while Patel and Josh Hazlewood shined for their team by bowling some impressive deliveries; especially in the final three overs that eventually helped them to seal a place in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2022.

Reacting to RCB’s outstanding win, Sehwag threw light on Patel's striking performance stating that the bowler deserves to be in the Rs 14 to 15 crore bracket in the IPL.

“We always talk about how (Rahul) Tewatia does justice to his Rs 10 crore tag because he won matches for his side (Gujarat Titans). Harshal's price tag is still quite low, the way he has bowled for Bangalore,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

He further added that the RCB pacer has even saved matches for his side. So, he feels that the price tag of Rs 10.75 is less for him.

Highlighting more about Patel's efforts, Sehwag asserted that this 31-year-old bowler is getting the wickets and saving matches, especially in slog overs. Also, when he bowls the initial overs, he sets the tone for the game by conceding lesser runs and taking wickets too, he added.

The legendary India batter ended his interview by saying, now that RCB has qualified for Qualifier 2, they can give Patel a bonus.

Prior to this interaction, Sehwag even shared a special post for RCB match-winner Patidar after his fiery performance for Bangalore. Taking to Twitter, he posted a tweet congratulating Patidar for his innings.

RCB will clash with Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 match, today in Ahmedabad. And, the winner of the game will face Gujarat Titans in the final of the tournament at Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May, Sunday.

