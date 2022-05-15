IPL 2022: Harshal Patel is one of leading bowlers in India at death overs, says Sachin Tendulkar

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has labelled Royal Challengers Bangalore pacers, Harshal Patel, as "one of the leading" death overs bowlers in India after his performance against Punjab Kings on Friday.

The 31-year-old seamer took four wickets in the match, including three in the death overs, as Punjab scored 209 in 20 overs. If not for Harshal's heroics Punjab could have easily added 20 runs more to their total. Eventually, RCB lost the match by 54 runs.

"The only reason Punjab could score 209 and not more was because of Harshal Patel. His bowling is improving day by day and is able to disguise his variations well. He is one of our leading bowlers in the country at the death. When batters are looking to accelerate, Harshal is a top bet," Tendulkar said on his YouTube channel.

Harshal who won the Purple cap last season with 32 wickets from 15 matches has been in terrific form this season as well. He has so far scalped 18 wickets in 12 matches, largely shouldering the responsibility in the death overs. The pacer is also expected a major role for India in the T20 World Cup that will be played later this year in Australia.

The 49-year-old former India captain was also full of praise for PBKS batter Liam Livingstone, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore at the mega auctions. The hard-hitting Englishman made a quick-fire 70 runs off 42 balls on the night and has been one of the standout players for Punjab this season.

"Livingstone's bat speed and backlift are incredible. He was not only hitting big sixes but also showed great experience. A batter like him is expected to play at a strike rate of 150 and also bat till the end which he did. It was because of Livingstone that Punjab scored 209 runs on the board," said Tendulkar.

