In an emotional moment for cricket fans from the yesteryears, Jonty Rhodes was seen touching the feet of fellow former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as a gesture of respect after Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match in Pune on Wednesday night
Sunrisers Hyderabad opnener Abhishek Sharma played a decisive knock of 75 as SRH chased down tricky 155 by the 18th over in Mumbai on Saturday
The 33-year-old batter recalled during an RCB event that 2016 was too hard to take as he endured two major losses as captain