IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya copies Rashid Khan’s bowling style ahead of RR match; watch video

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 debutants Gujarat Titans have impressed in their maiden season after reaching the top of the points table. The Titans beat the Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in their latest encounter in Mumbai.

Captain Hardik Pandya scored 87 not out that helped the Titans post a formidable 192/4 in 20 overs against RR at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Before the clash against RR, Pandya was seen having a great time with his new teammates. He was further seen imitating the bowling action of leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

While copying his bowling style, Pandya gripped the ball tight and delivered the ball like Khan. But before making the attempt, the leg-spinner was seen walking up close to Pandya and laughing out loud. He was seen along with batter Rahul Tewatia who was also curious about Pandya’s attempt.

Coming back to the match, Pandya took the reins in his own hands after Gujarat’s top-order walked back to the pavilion early with 53 runs on the scoreboard. He surprised the crowd by slamming eight fours and four massive sixes. In the process, the young captain also registered successive half-centuries in the tournament.

Pandya was not done yet. He inflicted the run out of Sanju Samson with a direct hit and also dismissed Jimmy Neesham in the 18th over of the RR chase.

Lockie Ferguson was especially crucial for GT with the ball as he scalped the wicket of Jos Buttler with a slower yorker just after the wicket-keeper batter hit him for a massive six.

With Buttler's dismissal, the rest of RR batting soon collapsed like a pack of cards as Gujarat registered their fourth win of the season.

Pandya has been phenomenal on the field this season as a captain. The 28-year-old all-rounder is scoring runs in every match as well as bowling full throttle. Pandya has also taken up the responsibility of batting at number four for Gujarat Titans this season.

The Titans will next be seen locking horns with defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, 17 April.

