IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya breaks stump with bullet throw, runs out Sanju Samson; watch video

Since assuming the captaincy of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya is back to his old form. The skipper is doing everything perfectly and his contribution helped GT eke out a victory over Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

The Indian all-rounder not only created a storm with the bat in the game but also left viewers astonished with a bullet throw, breaking the stump into two pieces.

It was the eighth over of Rajasthan’s innings when skipper Sanju Samson was facing Titans’ pacer, Lockie Ferguson. On the third ball of the over, Ferguson bowled a full-length delivery and Samson tapped the ball to mid-off, where Pandya was waiting.

While Samson attempted to rotate the strike with a quick single, Pandya demonstrated his quick reflexes. He picked up the ball and showed the opposition captain the way to the dugout with a blazing direct hit. The spot-on throw was so crisp that it rattled the middle stump into two segments. The third umpire replay showed that Samson was way short of the crease and Pandya outran him with exceptional athleticism. Samson couldn’t believe the unlucky run-out and had to leave the crease with a contribution of 11 runs for his team.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Samson won the toss and decided to send the Titans to bat. Coming to bat, the top order of the Titans failed to stay long on the crease. Then, skipper Hardik Pandya shouldered the responsibility of taking his team to a decent total. Coming after the second wicket was down, Pandya put up a stunning show and scored a crucial unbeaten 87. Abhinav Manohar and David Miller assisted him at the tail-end to help their team reach a gigantic total of 192 runs.

In reply, RR opener Jos Buttler started his innings smoothly, but no one was there at the other end to assist him. However, the Englishman clinched a half-century and scored 54 runs in 24 deliveries.

After Buttler’s dismissal, no one was able to take the hold of Rajasthan’s innings. Shimron Hetmyer was the second-best performer for them with a knock of 29 runs facing 17 balls. Hardik Pandya also listed him on the list of the wicket-takers from his side. He caught and bowled James Neesham in the 18th over. Bolstered by Pandya's performance, Gujarat Titans snatched a comfortable win by 37 runs and catapulted to the top of the group table.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.