IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Weather Update

It promises to be a mouth-watering clash when the top two teams of the IPL 2022 points table - Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad - face each other in a battle of heavyweights at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Newcomers Gujarat Titans have been the side to beat so far in this year's IPL. They have won six out of seven matches. What has been the most striking feature about their season so far has been their ability to win matches out of nowhere. David Miller, Rahul Tewatia have single-handedly won them two matches which were all but lost.

In Hardik Pandya, they have found a solid captain who has performed with both bat and ball. Pandya's captaincy has also been quite impressive.

Interestingly, GT's only loss came against SRH earlier in the tournament. The Kane Williamson-led side has hit a purple patch with five back-to-back victories in the 15th edition. Their campaign started off with two losses but since then, the Orange Army has turned it out.

It will be a battle between two smart captains when these two sides meet. And not to forget the contest between IPL's two of the fastest bowlers - Lockie Ferguson and Umran Malik.

GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha will have their tasks cut out against Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Malik.

Weather report

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It will be another hot day in Mumbai with temperatures hovering between 29-37 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and even the wind speed is likely to remain lower than usual.

Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI:

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

SunRisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.