IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai Weather Update

Virat Kohli will be the centre of all attention when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 30 April. The former RCB captain has had a wretched season so far - 128 runs in nine matches and the time has come for him to finally step up and make his presence felt in this tournament.

Apart from Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore would also want their captain Faf du Plessis to hit some form, more like how he started this season.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have been a well balanced side this IPL. Different players have have stepped up on different occasions to take the team over the finishing line. They come into this match with seven wins in eight matches and are on a four-match winning streak. If they win this game, they will take another step towards qualifying for the play-offs.

It will an exciting encounter between the two sides, as GT's fearsome bowling combination of Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan will face off against RCB batters like Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny and clear this Saturday. There is absolutely no chance of the rain gods playing spoilsport during this Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 25 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover from 35 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to around 62-65 percent on 30 April.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal,

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

