IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings: Mumbai Weather Update

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans are set to face Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. The Gujarat Titans have had a tremendous first season so far. The Hardik Pandya-led side is just a win away from becoming the first team of IPL 2022 to secure qualification for the playoffs. GT have won 8 out of their 9 matches and have 16 points to their name.

GT, however, won't just be content with a playoff berth. They would want to continue the winning momentum to ensure they finish within the top two of the points table and get two shots at reaching the final.

The Gujarat-based franchise's biggest USP has been their never say die attitude. They have somehow found a way to win matches from even the most difficult of scenarios.

If captain Hardik Pandya led the way with the bat at the start of the season, it has been Rahul Tewatia who has taken it upon himself to finish matches from nowhere recently. The left-hander has already played at least three match-winning knocks in the middle order.

Tewatia has been well-supported by the likes of David Miller. Wriddhiman Saha's inclusion at the top of the order has been a good change for GT as the veteran India wicketkeeper-batter has provided brisk starts.

As far as PBKS are concerned, they desperately need a win to stay in playoff contention. Captain Mayank Agarwal has to take more responsibility with the bat and so does dasher Liam Livingstone. Punjab are currently at number 7 in the points table with four wins in 9 matches.

Weather Report

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The temperature for Tuesday is likely to be around 27-34 degrees Celsius. The real feel, however, will be close o 40. There are no chances of rain and the wind speed can reach up to 37 km/hr.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

