  • IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' victory over Rajasthan Royals leaves Twitter in awe of Hardik Pandya's leadership

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' victory over Rajasthan Royals leaves Twitter in awe of Hardik Pandya's leadership

Gujarat Titans entered the final of Indian Premier League with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals scored 188 for six after being asked to bat first. GT completed the chase with three balls to spare with David Miller scoring unbeaten 68 off 38 balls.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl at Eden Gardens.

RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) early but Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler dominated the GT bowlers with their aggressive batting, hitting plenty of boundaries during a second-wicket partnership of 68 runs in quick time.

Skipper Samson got out after scoring an entertaining 47 off only 26 balls, while leading scorer Buttler smashed his way to 89 in 56 deliveries.

Rashid Khan bowled extremely well and finished with none for 15 in his full quota of four overs.

Here are some of the reactions to Gujarat's win on microblogging website Twitter:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: May 25, 2022 02:20:48 IST

