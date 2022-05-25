IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' victory over Rajasthan Royals leaves Twitter in awe of Hardik Pandya's leadership

Gujarat Titans entered the final of Indian Premier League with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals scored 188 for six after being asked to bat first. GT completed the chase with three balls to spare with David Miller scoring unbeaten 68 off 38 balls.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl at Eden Gardens.

RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) early but Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler dominated the GT bowlers with their aggressive batting, hitting plenty of boundaries during a second-wicket partnership of 68 runs in quick time.

Skipper Samson got out after scoring an entertaining 47 off only 26 balls, while leading scorer Buttler smashed his way to 89 in 56 deliveries.

Rashid Khan bowled extremely well and finished with none for 15 in his full quota of four overs.

Here are some of the reactions to Gujarat's win on microblogging website Twitter:

Don't know if this is a recency bias, but going ahead Hardik Pandya could be a decent T20 leader for India if he remains fit. Give KL Tests and ODIs. — Shubham Pandey (@the__spectator) May 24, 2022

There is something about Hardik Pandya this year. There is a sense of calm and an assurance around him. Very impressed. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 24, 2022

The way Hardik and Samson have conducted themselves as captains has been impressive. Maybe because they aren't 30-ball settlers, their understanding of the format has also been better than an average high-level player. Post Rohit, India has two reliable captaincy options. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) May 24, 2022

Wonder if the @gujarat_titans are setting a pretty dramatic trend here in T20 cricket by packing their batting line-up with potential finishers from No 3 onwards & have a steady opener to provide a breezy start. 11 wins in 15 games is proof that it’s working too #IPL2022 #RRvGT — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) May 24, 2022

We didn’t rate them at the auctions. We didn’t rate them when they topped the table. We didn’t rate them when they made the finals. We won’t rate them if they win the finals. Being rated is overrated. #GujaratTitans #IPL20222 — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) May 24, 2022

With inputs from AP

