IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya becomes fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes

An 86-meter six flying of Hardik Pandya's bat in an Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday earned the all-rounder a much-fancied landmark.

The Gujarat Titans' skipper became the fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes in the league and the third fastest in terms of balls after West Indies greats Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. Rishabh Pant had got to the mark in 1224 balls.

Pandya reached the milestone in 1046th ball, when he hit Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aiden Markram into the mid-wicket stands in the ninth over of the match. He was levelled with former Indian dasher Virender Sehwag at 99 sixes before this game.

Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders got there in 657 balls, thus making him the fastest to reach 100 sixes while Chris Gayle reached the milestone in 943 balls.

The Titans skipper joined the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, David Warner and Suresh Raina among others to become the 26th batter overall and 14th Indian to complete 100 sixes in the tournament.

Hardik played an unbeaten knock of 42-ball 50 against SRH and hit only one maximum in the innings which was enough for him to get to the milestone.

It was an usually patient knock from Hardik who is mostly known for his big-hitting prowess. His partnership with young Abhinav Manohar helped the Titans get to a score of 162 as SRH bowlers kept them quiet and whenever they wanted to step on the gas, they lost a set batter and couldn't accelerate.

Though the match was finally won by Kane Williamson-led SRH, the Titans had something to cheer about as their skipper achieved a milestone that his team would be proud of.

With inputs from Agencies