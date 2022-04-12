Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya becomes fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes

Cricket

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya becomes fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 12th, 2022
  • 11:22:39 IST

An 86-meter six flying of Hardik Pandya's bat in an Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday earned the all-rounder a much-fancied landmark.

The Gujarat Titans' skipper became the fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes in the league and the third fastest in terms of balls after West Indies greats Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. Rishabh Pant had got to the mark in 1224 balls.

Pandya reached the milestone in 1046th ball, when he hit Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aiden Markram into the mid-wicket stands in the ninth over of the match. He was levelled with former Indian dasher Virender Sehwag at 99 sixes before this game.

Hardik Pandya surpassed Rishabh Pant to become fastest Indian to hit 100 sixes in IPL. Image: Sportzpics

Hardik Pandya surpassed Rishabh Pant to become fastest Indian to hit 100 sixes in IPL. Image: Sportzpics

Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders got there in 657 balls, thus making him the fastest to reach 100 sixes while Chris Gayle reached the milestone in 943 balls.

The Titans skipper joined the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, David Warner and Suresh Raina among others to become the 26th batter overall and 14th Indian to complete 100 sixes in the tournament.

Hardik played an unbeaten knock of 42-ball 50 against SRH and hit only one maximum in the innings which was enough for him to get to the milestone.

It was an usually patient knock from Hardik who is mostly known for his big-hitting prowess. His partnership with young Abhinav Manohar helped the Titans get to a score of 162 as SRH bowlers kept them quiet and whenever they wanted to step on the gas, they lost a set batter and couldn't accelerate.
Though the match was finally won by Kane Williamson-led SRH, the Titans had something to cheer about as their skipper achieved a milestone that his team would be proud of.
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date: April 12, 2022 11:22:39 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya relishing GT captaincy, says always wanted responsibility as cricketer
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya relishing GT captaincy, says always wanted responsibility as cricketer

Pandya notched his third win as skipper in the IPL on Friday when Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

IPL 2022: Not used to bowling full quota of overs but getting better, says Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Not used to bowling full quota of overs but getting better, says Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya

Pandya has struggled to manage his bowling workload since undergoing back surgery in 2019.

IPL 2022: We were 10 runs short, says captain Hardik Pandya after Gujarat Titans' loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: We were 10 runs short, says captain Hardik Pandya after Gujarat Titans' loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad

This was Gujarat Titans' first defeat after winning three matches on the trot in their maiden appearance in IPL.