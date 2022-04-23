IPL 2022: GT's Rashid Khan becomes joint-fastest spinner to 100 wickets

Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan added another feather to his hat after he scalped his 100th wicket in the IPL. The right-arm spinner achieved the feat in his 83rd IPL game. Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga holds the record for the fastest bowler to 100 IPL wickets. Malinga took 70 games to get to the milestone.

Rashid scalped the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer who was caught in the deep by Abhinav Manohar for 17 off 17 during the IPL fixture in Mumbai on Saturday.

He later scalped another wicket after the right-arm bowler cleaned up Shivam Mavi for 2.

With this, Rashid became the joint-fastest spinner to scalp 100 wickets in the tournament, taking 83 matches to do so, the same as Amit Mishra.

Talking about the game, the Gujarat Titans scored 156/9 in 20 overs. The side lost an early wicket but Hardik Pandya held the fort at one end and notched up a fifty. But his departure saw a flurry of wickets as Andre Russell picked up four wickets in the final over.

Later, KKR too had a dismal start to the chase as they were reduced to 34/4 before Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh chipped in with a partnership of 45 runs. But Singh's dismissal was followed by fall of wickets at regular intervals and it was only Russell who showed resistance and took on the Gujarat bowlers before he was eventually out in the final over.

The Gujarat Titans won the match by eight runs while Rashid returned with figures of 2/22 in 4 overs.

