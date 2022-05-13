IPL 2022: 'Going by vibe of appeal', Twitter blasts poor umpiring in CSK vs MI match

It was a rather controversial match at the Wankhede Stadium between the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians as several umpiring decisions and the lack of DRS caused a lot of furore right through the match. CSK slumped to another loss in IPL 2022 and after this loss, they have been officially knocked out of the tournament.

However, the biggest talking point of the match was the umpiring. Devon Conway was struck on the pads by a Daniel Sams delivery that seemed to be angled down the leg side. Conway was quick to take the review but to his dismay, he was informed that there was no DRS available at that moment owing to some technical issues at the stadium.

Conway was not amused as he trudged back to the pavilion for a duck. Non-striker Ruturaj Gaikwad spoke with the umpires and even Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wanted to know what exactly happened. Subsequent replays showed that the ball would have gone on the miss the leg stump and had Conway been able to take the review, he would have survived. CSK could never recover from this initial jolt as they were bundled out for 97.

Mumbai did not get off to a good start and the CSK seamers had reduced them to 33 for 4. They would have been 33 for 5 had another umpiring blunder not been challenged by Hrithik Shokeen. Simarjeet Singh was in some good rhythm and he angled the ball down the leg side, Shokeen stepped out and tried to clip it away, but missed the ball. MS Dhoni collected the ball and appealed to convince the umpire that it was a dismissal.

The umpire took his time and at one point looked like he was trying to signal it a wide, but then suddenly changed his mind and raised the dreaded finger. Shokeen was quick to refer it and the replays clearly showed the ball brushing the pads. Umpiring in the match and in the league, this season has not been good at all, and fans were not amused that the biggest league in the world had such sub-standard umpiring.

Here's how the Twitter reacted:

