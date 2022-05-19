IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir's celebration on LSG’s win over KKR goes viral, watch video

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team mentor Gautam Gambhir was ecstatic after his side beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two runs in a thrilling match on Wednesday. With this victory, the KL Rahul-led side is now the second team to qualify for the all-important playoffs.

A video clip of Gautam Gambhir's one-of-a-kind celebration has gone viral on social media. Gambhir jumped off his chair and cheered for his team along with the other members from the support staff.

Here is the video of his reaction:

Gambhir's reaction soon became the talk of the internet and many recalled Gambhir's stint as a cricketer as he was known to be aggressive while playing and never shied away in showing his emotions.

It is to be noted that Gautam Gambhir has led KKR to two victories in the cash-rich league. Under his leadership, the team won the coveted championship trophy in 2012 and 2014. He had left the franchise ahead of the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Lucknow chose to bat first and did not lose even a single wicket in the entire innings with Quinton De Kock scoring an unbeaten 140* while KL Rahul anchored at the other end with a score of 68* to take his team’s score to 210 in 20 overs.

KKR, on the other hand, had a dreadful start as it lost Venkatesh Iyer in the first over of the run chase. This was followed by Abhijeet Tomar getting back to the pavilion, leaving the team in a tough spot. Captain Shreyas Iyer along with Nitish Rana got KKR back on track.

The team would now hope that Rajasthan Royals loses their next game so that LSG finishes in the top 2 and manages to reach the qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans scheduled for 24 May at the Eden Gardens.

Keywords: Gautam Gambhir's viral reaction, Gautam Gambhir on LSG's win, IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR