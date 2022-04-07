IPL 2022: From Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, a look at top 10 fastest fifties in tournament history

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Pat Cummins smashed a half-century in just 14 balls against Rohit Sharma led-Mumbai Indians on Wednesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune. The Australia Test Cummins scripted history by joining the fastest fifty league of the Indian Premier League. He topped the table with Indian keeper-batter KL Rahul who had achieved a 14-ball fifty in 2018 against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

While Chasing 162 runs, Cummins joined Venkatesh Iyer at the crease with KKR at 101 for 5 and went all guns blazing in with the bat. He completely demolished the Mumbai bowling unit with his unbeaten 56-run knock off 15 balls. At the non-striker's end, Iyer took the best seat in the house watching Cummins tear into MI bowler Daniel Sams with four sixes and two fours including the winning hit into the crowd.

The 16th over of their innings bowled by Sams cost 35 runs and Pat Cummins was named player of the match as he helped the two-time champions reach the victory with four overs and five wickets to spare. Pat Cummins also looked confident earlier with the ball as he took a couple of wickets but he was very expensive in his last over, giving away 23 runs.

A look at the top 10 fastest fifties in the Indian Premier League:

KL Rahul: 14-ball fifty vs Delhi Capitals (2018)

India's KL Rahul scored a mere 14-ball half-century against Delhi Capitals in 2018 at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. This was the long-standing fastest fifty in the history of IPL before Cummins joined him at the top. His 51-run innings gave momentum to the Punjab Kings to secure the win.

Yusuf Pathan: 15-ball fifty vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014)

The Indian veteran power-hitter Yusuf Pathan scored a 15-ball half-century in 2014 at Eden Gardens against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His 72-run innings was laced with 7 sixes and 5 fours.

Sunil Narine: 15-ball fifty vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2017)

As a wild card for the KKR, the mystery spinner scored a crucial 50 in mere 15 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore. His 54-run knock included 4 sixes and 6 fours.

Suresh Raina: 16-ball fifty vs Kings XI Punjab (2014)

'Mr IPL' Suresh Raina scored a 16-ball half-century against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in 2014. He scored 87 runs and his innings was decorated with 12 sixes and 6 fours.

Ishan Kishan: 16-ball fifty vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2021)

Ishan Kishan scored a dazzling 16-ball half-century against SRH at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in 2021. His knock consisted of 11 fours and 4 maximums.

Chris Gayle: 17-ball fifty vs Pune Warriors India (2013)

Chris Gayle destroyed the bowling of Pune Warriors India in 2013 by scoring a 17- ball half-century and went on to score a brutal 175-run innings from just 66 balls. His innings was laced with 13 boundaries and 17 towering sixes and remains the highest individual score in the league.

Hardik Pandya: 17-ball fifty vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2019)

Hardik Pandya had scored his fastest IPL fifty off just 17 balls. He scored 91 runs with 9 six and 6 fours against KKR at Eden Gardens.

Kieron Pollard: 17-ball fifty vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2016)

Kieron Pollard scored a match-winning half-century in just 17 balls to snatch victory for his team from the jaws of defeat against KKR. His knock included 2 fours and 6 sixes.

Adam Gilchrist: 17-ball fifty vs Delhi Daredevils (2009)

The left-hand batter and gloveman of Deccan Chargers Adam Gilchrist scored a 17-ball fifty against Delhi Daredevils in 2009 with a total of 5 maximums and 10 fours.

Chris Morris: 17-ball fifty vs Gujarat Lions (2016)

Chris Morris thrashed Gujarat Lions with a 17-ball half-century in 2016. He scored 82 runs with 8 sixes and 4 fours.

https://stats.espncricinfo.com/ci/content/records/1216833.html