IPL 2022: From Jos Buttler to Hardik Pandya, top performers from the past week

The IPL 2022 has provided the fans with spectacular performances so far in the competition. While Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is on song and is scoring some good amount of runs for the side, his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal has delivered brilliantly too.

The leg-spinner in fact picked up his first hat-trick against the Kolkata Knight Riders and ended up getting a fifer against them.

We take a look at the top performers who have made headlines in the past week.

Jos Buttler (RR)

Rajasthan Royals’ batter Jos Buttler is on a roll in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The right-hander has already notched up three centuries in the season out of which two have come on the trot against KKR and Delhi Capitals respectively.

Buttler took on the KKR bowling attack and stitched a 97-run opening stand with Devdutt Padikkal before the latter departed for 24 off 18 at Brabourne stadium. The right-handed batter then joined hands with skipper Sanju Samson to put 67 runs for the second wicket.

The opener eventually scored 103 runs in just 61 deliveries which included nine fours and five maximums as RR posted 217/5 in 20 overs.

Later, KKR rode on some fine batting from Shreyas Iyer who scored 85 runs in 51 balls to put up a fight but couldn’t really go over the line after Yuzvendra Chahal ripped through the middle and lower order to scalp a hattrick and a fifer.

KKR were bowled out for 210 and lost the match by 7 runs.

Buttler then carried his form against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede as well and hammered 116 in 65 balls, a knock that involved 9 maximums and as many fours as the Royals posted 222/2. Apart from him Padikkal also scored a fifty while Samson remained unbeaten at 46 off 19. Later, RR restricted DC at 207/8 and won the match by 15 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Rajasthan Royals’ new recruit Yuzvendra Chahal rattled the Kolkata Knight Riders middle and lower order at Brabourne stadium.

KKR were chasing 218 in 20 overs and looked stable at one position.

The right-arm bowler had given away a few runs earlier but what unveiled next was a masterclass from Chahal. He first removed Venkatesh Iyer on the very first delivery of the over after he was stumped by Samson for 6 off 7.

Chahal then got rid of KKR captain Shreyas Iyer who was looking dangerous on the fourth ball of the over. The bowler followed this with the scalp of Mavi who was caught by Parag for a first-ball zero and then bowled a perfect leg-spin delivery to get the outside edge of Pat Cummins’ bat and get the hat-trick on the final ball of the over. Cummins was caught by Samson behind the stumps.

He eventually returned with figures of 5/40 in 4 overs.

Hardik Pandya (GT)

The Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is another player who is in sublime form at the moment, especially with the bat.

Pandya missed the clash against Chennai Super Kings stating that he wanted to take a week’s break.

"The last game was a precautionary absence as we had five days break after that, so I wanted to get a week's break," Hardik said.

However, it didn’t really have any impact on his performance as the right-hander was among the runs against Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

While the Titans lost wickets at regular intervals, Hardik showed the resistance at one end and went on to score 67 off 49 as the side scored 156/9 in 20 overs.

Andre Russell picked up four wickets for five runs in the final over. Later, KKR were restricted to 148/8 as they lost the match by 8 runs.

KL Rahul (LSG)

What an innings when team kept collapsing from the other end. Superb @klrahul11 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/jrUQ6oWUkx — Inswinging Yorker (@InswingingY) April 24, 2022

The Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has been in sublime form and the right-handed batter notched up yet another hundred in the IPL 2022 season against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The Super Giants lost an early wicket after wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock was sent back to the hut. But Rahul along with Manish Pandey steadied the ship for the side with a partnership of 58 runs for the second wicket before Pandey also departed for 22 off 22.

The right-hander’s dismissal was followed by a few wickets for the Lucknow team at regular intervals but Rahul held the fort at one end and continued to score runs and eventually remained unbeaten at 103 off 62 deliveries which included 12 fours and four maximums.

This is Rahul’s second century in the season. He notched up the first one against the same opponent at Brabourne Stadium.

Tilak Varma (MI)

While the Mumbai Indians have had the toughest time in the ongoing IPL 2022, Tilak Varma is one player who has been a consistent performer for them in the batting unit.

Varma has been among the runs consistently and in fact, notched up a fifty along with a 38 in the two matches that he played last week.

Both of his innings that he played against Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants went in vain as MI failed to register a win but the batter showed a lot of character and put up a fight, especially during the encounter against CSK at DY Patil Stadium.

CSK’s Mukesh Choudhary had ripped through the MI top-order and the side needed someone to stay at the crease and provide resistance.

Varma did exactly the same as he stood strong at one end but ran out of partners at the other side. MI eventually managed to score 155/7 in 20 overs while Varma remained unbeaten at 51 off 43.

Later, Super Kings rode on a brilliant show from former skipper MS Dhoni who took them over the line in a last-ball thriller.

