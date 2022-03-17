The 15th season of the Indian Premier League is around the corner. This time it promises to be bigger and better. With the addition of two new entrants, as many as 10 teams will be vying for the coveted trophy. It's a packed schedule with a total of 74 matches to be played during the season. The teams have undergone a major revamp which makes this edition of the league even more intriguing and exciting. The teams will have some fresh faces and some new captains too.

Owing to COVID-19 protocols, the matches will be played across just four venues in Maharashtra — Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches each while the CCI and MCA stadiums will organise 15 each.

Right from the time Brendon McCullum smashed an unbeaten 156 in the first-ever IPL match, batters have made a name for themselves in the league. As the new season approaches, we take a look at batters to watch out for this season.

Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Over the years, Faf du Plessis had been a vital cog in Chennai Super Kings' wheel. He has been a consistent run getter in the league and his ability to provide powerful starts helped CSK build on strong platforms. Last season, the South African batter combined with young Ruturaj Gaikwad to build a strong foundation and that was one of the catalysts for CSK's title win. He amassed 634 runs from 16 innings at an average of 45.3 and a very good strike rate of 138.4. He cracked six half-centuries and was the second-highest run-getter behind Ruturaj.

Even in CSK's worst campaign of their history in the 2020 edition, du Plessis was a shining star with 449 runs from 13 innings at an average of 40.8 and a strike rate of 140.8. It was a surprise that CSK didn't retain him but their loss is Royal Challengers' win as they snapped up du Plessis for Rs 7 crore in the mega auction. Overall, du Plessis has scored 2,935 runs from 93 innings at an average of 34.94 and strike rate of 131.08. He's been named the captain of RCB as well. He would be looking to lead from the front and will surely be one to watch out for.

David Warner (Delhi Capitals)

Another consistent performer, David Warner would be looking to bounce back hard after a tough last season. He could manage just 195 runs from 8 innings at an average of 24.37, hitting just two fifties. To add insult to the injury, he was dropped mid way and had a fall out with the management, which meant that his days with the franchise were over.

Warner, however, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore in the mega auction. He is back to his first-ever franchise and would be looking to make amends. He is a class act and you bank on players with pedigree to bounce back hard. Factor this, ever since Warner joined SRH in 2014, he had scored 500-plus runs every season until last year. That is a staggering record. Overall, he is the fifth highest run-getter in the IPL with 5,449 runs from 150 innings at an average of 41.59 and possesses a healthy strike rate of 139.96. He has scored four 100s and 50 fifties. He will be itching to get back among the runs and prove his doubters wrong.

Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians)

Ishan Kishan hasn't set the stage on fire in the league but his aggressive and flamboyant batting symbolises this T20 era, and that's probably why he's in huge demand. Mumbai Indians shelled out a massive Rs 15.25 crore to re-sign Kishan, making him the most expensive buy at the auction. The Jharkhand boy has been riding a crest of wave in the last few years and has got off to a decent start in the international arena as well.

It was the 2020 season where Kishan really made a mark, hitting 354 runs for Mumbai Indians from 13 innings at an average of 57.3, with a strike rate of 145.8.

Last season was a bit of an up and down as he averaged 26.77 from 10 innings but he sparkled in bits with some blistering innings.

He brings versatility with him as he can open, bat at No 3 and in the middle order as well, which provides flexibility to his team.

Overall, he averages 28.5 and possesses a healthy strike rate of 136.3. With MI hoping for some blistering starts and Kishan eager to justify his price tag, expect some fireworks from him at the top.

Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

Ever since he's burst onto the scene, Sanju Samson has divided opinions. A talent who hasn't lived up to his potential. He's showed some real sparks in the league but consistency is something that has eluded him and that's why he has divided opinions. That he is a special talent was never a doubt, the question was whether he can convert it into performances? Well, he seems to be finally on road to achieving that consistency. He had his most fruitful season last year where he scored 484 runs from 14 innings, the most he has scored in any season. He averaged 40.3 and scored a century as well along with a couple of fifties, striking at 136.7. The RR captain led from the front and was the highest run getter for the franchise and sixth-highest in the league overall. He is back in the reckoning for the national squad as well which would have induced a lot of confidence in him.

He has a special array of shots in his arsenal. He averages 29.2 in his IPL career and has a strike rate of 134.2. He would look to further establish his credentials as a consistent performer as he looks to end RR's trophy drought and get back that trophy which left the cabinet after the first season.

Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

After enduring a tough 2020 season where he scored just 108 runs from 11 innings at an average of 15.4, Maxwell bounced back hard for his new franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore with 513 runs from 14 innings and averaged 42.8.

In the 2020 season, it was his strike rate of 101.9 that caught everyone by surprise. He didn't hit a single six. However, in the 2021 season, he upped the ante and hammered 21 sixes and with a strike rate of 144.1.

He would be looking to carry forward that same form this season as well. He possesses a range of strokes and is a 360 degree player who can win matches single-handedly. He provides that impetus in the middle order and the middle overs as well which is a crucial stage in T20s.

Last time was just the second time Maxwell aggregated over 500 runs in his IPL career and he would be looking to achieve the same consistency and boost his average of 25.2 in the league. His strike rate though has been brilliant in the league at 151.8. There was no surprise that RCB retained him for Rs 11 crore. He will again be one of the players to watch out for this season.

