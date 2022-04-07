IPL 2022: From Daniel Sams to Harshal Patel, list of bowlers with most expensive overs in tournament

Mumbai Indians continue their poor form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team has lost all three of their matches so far. In last night’s game against Kolkata Knight Riders, MI were battered by Pat Cummins, who hammered a 14-ball 50. The all-rounder was particularly lethal against Daniel Sams, whom he smashed for 35 runs in one over.

After Wednesday's performance, Sams has joined the list of bowlers who conceded the most runs in one over of the tournament. Here is the list of five most expensive overs in the history of the IPL so far:

37- Kochi Tuskers Kerala vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2011)

During this edition, P Parameshwaran leaked 37 runs while bowling to RCB hitter Chris Gayle. Parameshwaran was slammed by Gayle for two consecutive sixes, with the second ball also being a no-ball. The southpaw then hammered two consecutive boundaries, before hitting two more maximums. Gayle ended the over with a boundary and Parameshwaran got the unwanted record of conceding most runs in an over in the IPL.

37- Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2021)

Harshal Patel had a dream run in last year’s tournament, scalping 32 wickets in 15 matches. However, his outing against CSK is not something the right-arm medium fast bowler would like to remember. Patel had impressed everyone earlier in the match with 3/14 in 3 overs. However, he was battered by Ravindra Jadeja in the final over for 37 runs. With five maximums and one boundary, Patel remains tied for the most expensive over with P Parameshwaran.

35- Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2022):

Daniel Sams was hammered by his compatriot Pat Cummins in yesterday’s match. The all-rounder’s blitzkrieg included four sixes and two boundaries. Cummins’ aggressive knock won Knight Riders the game and also registered the record for joint-fastest 50 in the IPL.

33- Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2010):

Chris Gayle can make any bowler have a bad day, and the same happened with Ravi Bopara. The bowler conceded four sixes in the over, as well as 7 extras.

33- Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings (2014):

Parwinder Awana was hammered by Suresh Raina for two maximums in the first two balls. The bowler then conceded a non-ball and five boundaries to end the over with 33 runs.

