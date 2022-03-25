IPL 2022: Format, venues, fixtures, squads, streaming details, trivia and all you need to know

With two new teams in the running and a major reshuffle of players, the new season of IPL has a lot new to offer. Seemingly just another season on home turf, the most prominent introduction this year would be the change in format, wherein every team will still play 14 matches but not two against each team as was the method earlier.

Venues

The venues have been restricted to four stadiums between Mumbai and Pune for the league stage - Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), MCA International Stadium (Pune) and Brabourne Stadium (Pune). The playoffs will be held in Ahmedabad.

Duration, total matches and spectators

The season this year will take place over 65 days, starting 26 March. IPL 2022 will see a total of 70 league matches and four play-offs till it ends on 29 May. The Maharashtra government will allow fully-vaccinated spectators in the stadiums at 25% capacity.

Format

This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.

Group A - Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings

Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice. Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. After that each team will play one more match as per selection in a draw. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.

Post the league stage there will be two qualifiers, one eliminator and the final, which brings the total number of matches in IPL 2022 to 74.

What are the new playing conditions for IPL 2022?

Significant changes have been made to the playing conditions for the IPL this year. There will be two DRS reviews per innings for each team, thereby increasing from one allowed earlier. Apart from that, the rule regarding the new batter taking strike after a caught dismissal will also be implemented. Earlier in March this year, the MCC announced its new Code of Laws, one of which was the new batter taking strike after a caught dismissal, even if the two batters have crossed before the catch has been taken. The only exception for this is if the wicket is taken at the end of an over.

This rule was first put into effect at The Hundred tournament last year, and while it will be implemented in international cricket from October, the IPL has decided to use it straight away.

What will happen if a player or team member tests positive for COVID-19 at the IPL?

The player or team member, should he test positive for COVID-19, will have to isolate himself for seven days minimum. He will get tested on sixth and seventh days of the isolation, and will need to provide two RT-PCR negative certificates from those two days by maintaining a gap of 24 hours.

In case of multiple COVID cases and several players being unavailable, the match can go ahead if the team has a minimum of 12 players, which includes at least seven Indians and one substitute. A match will be rescheduled if a team has less than 12 players available and in other circumstances be subject to a ruling by the IPL technical committee. The decision of the committee will in turn be "final and binding".

Will fans be allowed into the stadiums?

Yes. Stadium capacity is capped at 25 percent, as per COVID-19 protocols. This, however, includes only fully vaccinated people. The online ticket sales went live on 23 March at 12 pm IST, and can be bought via iplt20.com and BookMyShow.com

Fixtures and schedule

March 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Wankhede stadium – 7.30 PM

March 27: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – Cricket Club of India – 3.30 PM

March 27: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 28: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

March 30: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – DY Patil stadium, 7.30 PM

March 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

April 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 2: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals – DY Patil Stadium – 3.30 PM

April 2: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals – MCA Stadium Pune – 7.30 PM

April 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants – DY Patil stadium – 7.30 PM

April 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals – DY Patil stadium – 7.30 PM

April 8: Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

April 9: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – DY Patil stadium – 3.30 PM

April 9: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 10: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals – Cricket Club of India – 3.30 PM

April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

April 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 13: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30 PM

April 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 15: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants – Cricket Club of India – 3.30 PM

April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

April 17: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – DY Patil Stadium – 3.30 PM

April 17: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings – MCA stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 18: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 20: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 21: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

April 22: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium Pune, 7.30 PM

April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans – DY Patil stadium, 3.30 PM

April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

April 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

April 25: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

April 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium Pune, 7.30 PM

April 27: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

April 28: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

April 29: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 30: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Cricket Club of India – 3.30 PM

April 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 1: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede – 3.30 PM

May 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30 PM

May 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

May 3: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 PM

May 5: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Cricket Club of India -7.30 PM

May 6: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

May 7: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – Wankhede – 3.30 PM

May 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

May 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede – 3.30 PM

May 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

May 11: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

May 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

May 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

May 15: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans – Wankhede – 3.30 PM

May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

May 16: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 19: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

May 20: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

May 21: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

Playoffs (Dates to be announced)

Qualifier 1: Ahmedabad - 7.30 PM

Eliminator: Ahmedabad - 7.30 PM

Qualifier 2: Ahmedabad - 7.30 PM

Final (29 May): Ahmedabad - 7.30 PM

(Timings in IST)

Squads

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, Prashant Solanki, N Jagadeesan, K Bhagath Varma, Chris Jordan

Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi, Ajinkya Rahane, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Baba Indrajith, Rasikh Dar, Abhijeet Tomar, Chamika Karunaratne, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Tim Southee, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c), Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Ashwin Hebbar, KS Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Pravin Dubey, Rovman Powell, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Tim Seifert

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, N Tilak Varma, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohd Arshad Khan, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahamad, Josh Hazlewood, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Behrendorff, Sherfane Rutherford, Chama Milind, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Aneeshwar Gautam, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Rahul Tripathi, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Abhishek Sharma, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Sean Abbott, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Vishnu Vinod, Saurabh Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, KC Cariappa, Riyan Parag, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, Kuldip Yadav, Tejas Baroka, Shubham Garhwal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie van der Dussen

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Odean Smith, Prerak Mankad, Rishi Dhawan, Writtick Chatterjee, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Baltej Dhanda, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Sadarangani, Lockie Ferguson, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, R Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, Matthew Wade, B Sai Sudarshan, Varun Aaron

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Mark Wood, Krunal Pandya, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Dushmanta Chameera, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Kyle Mayers, Mayank Yadav, Evin Lewis

Meet the captains

CSK - Ravindra Jadeja

MI - Rohit Sharma

KKR - Shreyas Iyer

RR - Sanju Samson

RCB - Faf du Plessis

SRH - Kane Williamson

DC - Rishabh Pant

PBKS - Mayank Agarwal

GT - Hardik Pandya

LSG - KL Rahul

Who are the past winners and runners-ups?

2008: RR (CSK runners-up)

2009: Deccan Chargers (RCB runners-up)

2010: CSK (MI runners-up)

2011: CSK (RCB runners-up)

2012: KKR (CSK runners-up)

2013: MI (CSK runners-up)

2014: KK (KXIP runners-up)

2015: MI (CSK runners-up)

2016: SRH (RCB runners-up)

2017: MI (Rising Pune Supergiant runners-up)

2018: CSK (SRH runners-up)

2019: MI (CSK runners-up)

2020: MI (DC runners-up)

2021: CSK (KKR runner-up)

Broadcast details

The live coverage of IPL 2022 will be broadcast by the Star Sports Network and online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Firstpost will also be live-blogging all the matches.

IPL 2021 awardees

Orange Cap: Ruturaj Gaikwad (635 runs)

Purple Cap: Harshal Patel (32 wickets)

Dot Balls: Avesh Khan (156 dot balls)

Fair-Play Award - Rajasthan Royals

Power Player: Venkatesh Iyer

MVP Player: Harshal Patel

Game Changer: Harshal Patel

Super Striker: Shimron Hetmyer

Emerging Player: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here.