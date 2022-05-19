IPL 2022 final start time delayed by half an hour to accommodate opening ceremony

The final of IPL 2022 will begin at 8pm instead of 7:30pm as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned a closing ceremony. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and musician AR Rahman will be the highlight of the show.

"The cultural programme is likely to continue for about 45 minutes and that’s why the toss will be at 7.30pm and the match will start at 8pm,” a Board official said according to Sportstar.

“Since this is the final, the Board wanted to celebrate the 15th year of the tournament through a closing ceremony,” the official said.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that the even will be displayed on a giant screen at Narendra Modi Stadium.

“With Ahmedabad hosting the final, we will celebrate the 75th independence of the country, marking the journey of Indian cricket. A show will be displayed on the giant screen at the stadium,” BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had said.

After the league matches are over, the IPL action will shift to Kolkata for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator before moving to Ahmedabad for Qualifier 2 and the title clash.

The two new entrants in the competition, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have qualified for the playoffs while Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have been eliminated.

