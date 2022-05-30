IPL 2022 Final: Fans slam Devdutt Padikkal for poor show in RR vs GT match

A clinical performance by Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans helped them clinch their maiden Indian Premier League trophy at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals were no match for the Gujarat-based franchise and failed to make an impact with both the ball and bat.

RR fans were extremely disappointed with the poor show of their team and slammed players for their under-par performance. One of RR’s members to bear the brunt of the criticism was Devdutt Paddikal.

The Royals star batter scored just 2 off 10 deliveries before he was dismissed by Rashid Khan. Khan bowled a shorter delivery outside off, which was slashed by the left-handed batter towards Mohammad Shami at third man. Shami took the catch comfortably and sent Padikkal back to the dugout.

Fans were disappointed by Padikkal’s poor show and took to social media to express their opinion. Many felt Ravichandran Ashwin should have been sent ahead of him, while others felt that the southpaw should have been used as an opener instead of coming in at number 4. Here are some reactions:



In this IPL season, Padikkal smashed 376 runs in 17 fixtures, at a strike rate of 122.87. After Padikkal’s departure, Rajasthan continued to fumble their innings. They lost Joss Buttler the very next over and Shimron Hetmyer was also dismissed soon after. As wickets fell quickly, Rajasthan Royals could only manage to put up a total of 130 runs.

As for Gujarat, the team managed to achieve a comprehensive 7-wicket victory after some superb batting by skipper Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and David Miller. Pandya was the star of the encounter, scoring 34 off 30. He also scalped 3 wickets, giving away just 17 runs.

Gujarat became the only team after Rajasthan Royals to win the tournament trophy in its debut season. The team managed to reach the target with 11 balls to spare.

