IPL 2022: Fans gear up for ‘Riyan Parag vs Harshal Patel Part 2’ in Qualifier 2

The second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2022 promises to be a 'Royal' battle as a resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Rajasthan Royals today (27 May).

Ahead of the high-stakes clash, IPL fans across the country are also waiting for some individual face-offs like Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult, Sanju Samson vs Wanindu Hasaranga and most importantly, Riyan Parag vs Harshal Patel. The on-field battle between the two emerging talents — Parag and Patel — promises to enliven the crucial game even more today at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The face-off was initiated a month ago during the RR and RCB clash when Harshal Petal refused to shake hands with Parag in the post-match ceremony. During the game, Riyan Parag had registered a blazing 56 runs and singlehandedly steered the Royals' to a target of 145. The massive knock was laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes.

In the final over, Parag smashed Patel for 18 runs including two maximums and one boundary. He finished the innings in style by clearing the rope over deep mid-wicket. When the players were walking off the field for the innings break, Parag and Patel were seen getting into a heated exchange. They were later separated by the Rajasthan Royals coaching staff.

However, the matter did not end here. After Royal Challengers Bangalore were bundled out for 115, Parag went forward to shake hands with Patel, but the bowler walked off. The incident resulted in much controversy across the internet. Remembering the matter, Twitter users have shared a lot of hilarious posts as some hope for another cold war between Parag and Patel during the Qualifier-2. Here are some posts:

The 20-year-old cricketer had also been at the centre of controversy after the first qualifier for his immature attitude in front of senior players like Ravichandran Ashwin. Internet users reminded the youngster to keep his attitude in check for giving death stare to Ashwin during a miscommunication between them on the pitch, which resulted in Parag being run-out.

Parag was also seen shouting at his teammate Devdutt Padikkal following an incident near the boundary rope. The RR batter was also criticised for mocking the third empire in clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

