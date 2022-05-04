IPL 2022: 'Erupted like a volcano' Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings down table-toppers Gujarat Titans

A commanding performance by Punjab Kings saw them return to winning ways by beating table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat.

However, they did not get off to a good start as Shubman Gill was run out in the third over. Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya departed soon after and Gujarat were in trouble at 44 for 3.

B Sai Sudarshan then hung around with the rest of the batters, all the while stacking up the runs. He notched up his maiden fifty and stayed unbeaten till the end to help Gujarat post 143/8 in 20 overs. Sai Sudarshan was the pick of the batters and he anchored the innings with a maiden IPL fifty and stayed unbeaten till the end to help Gujarat post 143/8 in 20 overs.

In response, Jonny Bairstow, who was sent up the order, could not play a decisive innings when he dismissed by Mohammed Shami for a 6-ball 1. Shikhar Dhawan dropped anchor and played the perfect innings to build an 87-run partnership with Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Dhawan went on to score his 46th IPL fifty and carried his bat till the very end. Liam Livingstone walked in when Rajapaksa was dismissed and smashed 28 runs off Shami’s 4th over to kill the chase in the 16th over.

Livingstone smashed 3 consecutive sixes off the first 3 balls, including the biggest one (117m) of the IPL 2022 season so far. He proceeded to get 10 more runs in the next 3 balls to record an 8-wicket win with 24 balls to spare.

The Englishman smacked three consecutive sixes off the first three balls and this included the biggest one that measured 117m of this season. He then hit a couple of boundaries in the next two deliveries to clinch the match and give Punjab Kings a huge win to resurrect their campaign.

