IPL 2022: 'Eden is not my home', Wriddhiman Saha says Motera Stadium is his ground now

Bengal wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha said Gujarat Titans' Motera Stadium, not Eden Gardens is his home ground now as his side gear up to face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 at Kolkata's iconic ground on Tuesday.

The statement comes a week after the 37-year-old veteran cricketer sought an exit from Bengal domestic side following a spat with Cricket Association of Bengal.

“Here, I’m representing Gujarat so my home ground is Motera Stadium, I believe in that," said Saha on the eve of the IPL Qualifier 1. "Since I’m no longer with KKR, the Eden is not my home.”

Saha is yet to play for GT at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium as all IPL matches were played in Maharashtra due to pandemic-forced restrictions.

When asked if he is going to represent Bengal at the Eden again, Saha refused to answer it.

“I’m not able to answer the second part of your question.” “I might have played a lot of games here in the past but I’m here to play an away game,” Saha said.

Saha's spat with CAB came out in public after he criticised the association for drafting him in the squad for Ranji quarter-final against Jharkhand without his approval.

Saha's commitment for Bengal was questioned by CAB assistant secretary Debabrata Das for pulling out of the league phases upon the Indian Test team snub earlier this year.

Annoyed with Das, Saha sought a public apology and an NOC to leave the Ranji side. He was also overlooked for the one-off Test match against England by the board.

This came at a time when Saha scored 309 runs in nine games at an average of 39 during the ongoing IPL while playing a key hand in the team's success.

Saha earlier also vent out his anger on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Team India coach Rahul Dravid when he was dropped from the Test side saying the team wants to give chances to young wicketkeepers.

Saha, however, stressed on Monday that he is not thinking of Team India selection anymore.

“It’s always team first for me and not individual performance. I don’t think about (India team) selection as we are here to play the Qualifier One. All our focus is on the match,” Saha said.

“My main target always is to contribute in batting, keeping in every match that I play in and take the team over the line. That’s my first priority and it’s always a bonus to reach a personal milestone — fifty or 100.”

