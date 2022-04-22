Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022: 'Dhoni owns Pollard' — Twitter reacts as master tactician plots MI all-rounder's dismissal

Cricket

IPL 2022: 'Dhoni owns Pollard' — Twitter reacts as master tactician plots MI all-rounder's dismissal

  • FP Trending
  • April 22nd, 2022
  • 11:12:22 IST

MS Dhoni was in his element against the Mumbai Indians last night. He was on top of his game, both as a tactician and then as a finisher, to give Chennai Super Kings their second win of the season. Mumbai Indians became the first side in the history of the IPL to lose 7 games in a row.

Dhoni's tactical brilliance was on display once again as he took charge of the field positioning when Kieron Pollard walked out to bat. He placed Shivam Dube at a very straight long-on, a tactic that he has been using for a very long time against Pollard. Kieron Pollard was looking rather dangerous as he smashed Maheesh Theekshana for a six to get going.

Pollard was not willing to back down and he once again launched into Theekshana, but this time holed out to the same man that was brought into position for this very purpose. Pollard's innings ended at 14 runs off nine balls. Dhoni had used a similar tactic back in 2010 and then repeated the dose in 2017, and Pollard was the victim on both occasions.

Mumbai Indians could post 155 runs in their allotted 20 overs and the match went down to the wire as MS Dhoni turned back the clock to remain unbeaten on 28 and lead CSK to a thrilling victory. Going into the final over, CSK needed 17 off the final over. 'Thala', as Dhoni is fondly called by CSK fans,  came into his element with one six and two fours off Jaydev Unadkat. CSK won the match off the final ball and  Mumbai Indians experienced another defeat.

Fans on Twitter were once again astounded to see MS Dhoni's tactics wound the clock back and dismiss Pollard . Here are some of the reactions:

 

 

 

Chennai will next face off against Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on 25 April.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 22, 2022 11:12:22 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni showed he's still here and can finish the game, says Ravindra Jadeja
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni showed he's still here and can finish the game, says Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni's blistering knock of 28 off 13 balls was another reminder of his finishing prowess.

IPL 2022: At what point do we really worry about Rohit Sharma? And other burning questions from CSK vs MI
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: At what point do we really worry about Rohit Sharma? And other burning questions from CSK vs MI

From Rohit Sharma's prolonged poor form to MS Dhoni's batting prowess, here are the burning questions from MI vs CSK clash.

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report
First Cricket News

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs, Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) [ Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ] at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday