IPL 2022: 'Dhoni owns Pollard' — Twitter reacts as master tactician plots MI all-rounder's dismissal

MS Dhoni was in his element against the Mumbai Indians last night. He was on top of his game, both as a tactician and then as a finisher, to give Chennai Super Kings their second win of the season. Mumbai Indians became the first side in the history of the IPL to lose 7 games in a row.

Dhoni's tactical brilliance was on display once again as he took charge of the field positioning when Kieron Pollard walked out to bat. He placed Shivam Dube at a very straight long-on, a tactic that he has been using for a very long time against Pollard. Kieron Pollard was looking rather dangerous as he smashed Maheesh Theekshana for a six to get going.

Pollard was not willing to back down and he once again launched into Theekshana, but this time holed out to the same man that was brought into position for this very purpose. Pollard's innings ended at 14 runs off nine balls. Dhoni had used a similar tactic back in 2010 and then repeated the dose in 2017, and Pollard was the victim on both occasions.

Mumbai Indians could post 155 runs in their allotted 20 overs and the match went down to the wire as MS Dhoni turned back the clock to remain unbeaten on 28 and lead CSK to a thrilling victory. Going into the final over, CSK needed 17 off the final over. 'Thala', as Dhoni is fondly called by CSK fans, came into his element with one six and two fours off Jaydev Unadkat. CSK won the match off the final ball and Mumbai Indians experienced another defeat.

Chennai will next face off against Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on 25 April.

