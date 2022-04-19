IPL 2022: Devdutt Padikkal becomes third-quickest Indian to 1,000 runs in tournament

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Devdutt Padikkal became the third quickest Indian batter to complete 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Kerala-born Karnataka batter Padikkal achieved the milestone during his knock of 24 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 30 of the 15th season of the league, which the Royals won by a slim margin of 7 runs in a high-scoring thriller at the Brabourne Stadium.

Padikkal, in the process, went past legendary names such as Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni among others to become the joint-third-quickest Indian to 1,000 runs in the league alongside Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant. The Kerala-born Karnataka batter took 35 innings to reach the milestone, which is one less than Gambhir.

Indian batting legend and former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Sachin Tendulkar remains the fastest Indian batter to 1,000 runs in the IPL, having taken 31 innings to reach the milestone. Tendulkar achieved the milestone in the 2010 season, in which he was also the leading run-scorer (618). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Suresh Raina is second in the list, taking 34 innings.

Australian batter Shaun Marsh, meanwhile, remains the quickest batter overall to the milestone, requiring only 21 innings, while West Indian Lendl Simmons (23) and Aussie Matthew Hayden (25) occupy the next two slots.

In the league standings, Rajasthan jumped to the second spot in a contest that witnessed second ton of the season by Jos Buttler (103), a five-for by Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40) in which the leg-spinner also collected the first hat-trick of the season, as well as fighting knocks from KKR captain Shreyas Iyer (85) and opener Aaron Finch (58) that ultimately went in vain.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.