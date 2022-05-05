IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Weather Update

Delhi Capitals have had a stop and start season so far in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and they need to get their act together quickly now if they want to remain in contention for a playoff berth. The Rishabh Pant-led side will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

DC have failed to gather any sort of momentum so far. They have looked good in patches but haven't been able to put together consistent performances to string a few consecutive victories. That is the reason why they are at number seven in the points table with 8 points in 9 matches.

Apart from David Warner at the top, none of the DC batters have been consistent. Prithvi Shaw has played a few blazing knocks but hasn't been able to get a big score. Pant has been below-par and so has been Lalit Yadav. The all-rounder has been given a lot of responsibility in the DC unit but hasn't quite been able to live up to the expectations.

DC's bowling has largely revolved around Kuldeep Yadav, who has taken 17 wickets so far. Axar Patel has been economical but hasn't been able to take wickets and such has been the situation that DC haven't been able to fit their retention of Anrich Nortje in their XI regularly.

SRH, on the other hand, are better placed with 10 points in 9 matches but back-to-back defeats in the last two matches have hurt their chances a bit. Kane Williamson would be hoping for a much better performance from his side.

Weather Report

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match is slated to take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The weather for Thursday is likely to be hot and humid with no chances of rain or thundershowers. The temperature is set to be around 27-34 degrees Celcius.

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI:

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

SunRisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik