IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Mumbai Weather Update

It will be a battle of heavyweights when Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Both sides are packed with power hitters, crafty spinners and strong left-arm seamers. The similarities don't end there. Rajasthan Royals are led by Sanju Samson - a dynamic India wicketkeeper-batter - while Rishabh Pant, the first-choice keeper of the Indian side is the skipper of Delhi Capitals.

The DC vs RR match will also be a battle between two of India's premier wrist spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Both Yadav and Chahal have been in stellar form in this IPL and are currently occupying the top two spots in the IPL purple cap list for the highest wicket-taker.

DC, despite multiple COVID cases in their camp, come into this match with a thumping victory against Punjab Kings. Led by a stunning performance by Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, DC bowled PBKS out for 115. In reply, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw gave them a blazing start. The former remained unbeaten on 60 off 31 balls as DC chased the target down in 10.3 overs to achieve their best victory in the IPL (in terms of balls remaining). DC won the match by 9 wickets.

RR too won their last encounter comfortably against KKR. They rode on the back of Jos Buttler's superb century and a five-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal that included a hat-trick.

Weather report

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The temperature is likely to hover around 29-36 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rainfall and the wind speed can go upto 44km/hr.

DC vs RR Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal