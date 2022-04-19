IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings venue changed over COVID-19 positive cases

New Delhi: Indian cricket board (BCCI) has relocated Match 32 of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled for 20 April to Brabourne Stadium - CCI in Mumbai from MCA Stadium in Pune. The move was called for after five positive COVID-19 cases in the Delhi camp.

It must be clarified that the contest will only go ahead after Delhi players return a negative RT-PCR test on Wednesday morning. If they don't, the match will be rescheduled.

BCCI said the decision was taken to "avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment."

Mitchell Marsh is the only Delhi player to have tested positive and he was hospitalised after returning a positive test on 18 April.

The first positive case was triggered by former Indian physiotherapist Patrick Farhat on 15 April. Thereafter, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar tested positive on 16 April followed by Marsh, DC team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane on 18 April.

The Delhi Capitals contingent had been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure from 16 April after the positive tests. After a fourth round of tests conducted on 19 April, everyone had returned negative results.

The media release further clarified that the positive cases are under isolation and medical observation.

The positive members will be re-tested and should they test negative on Day 6 and Day 7, they will be re-integrated into the bio-secure bubble.

