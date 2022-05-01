IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Mumbai Weather Update

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Will Lucknow Super Giants be able to come out of KL Rahul's shadows? The LSG management would keep a keen eye on the other batters of their side when they meet Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

LSG captain Rahul has been in terrific form at the top of the order this year. He has already scored two centuries and is in the Orange Cap's race. But whenever the right-hander has failed, LSG has failed to get off the blocks. The Lucknow-based franchise would want to shrug off this extra dependence on their captain.

LSG do have enough firepower in the form of Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya and these players need to shoulder more responsibility. They also have the multi-talented duo of Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder.

In the bowling department, Pandya and pacer Dushmantha Chameera did well to help defend a modest total against Punjab but Ravi Bishnoi has been on the expensive side.

As far as DC are concerned, they would hope that Rishabh Pant strikes form. Promoting Rovman Powell ahead of Lalit Yadav might not be a bad idea.

DC's bowling attack, however, has been performing well. Kuldeep Yadav has been simply brilliant with the ball, picking up wickets at will in the middle overs for DC. The addition of Chetan Sakariya has strengthened their place attack.

Weather report

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match is slated to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A bright, hot and sultry day is likely to greet the players in Mumbai on Sunday. The temperature is set to hover between 29-34 degrees Celsius but it can feel like 40 degrees. There are no chances of rain.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

