IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey ahead of upcoming season

Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals on Saturday unveiled their new official jersey for the upcoming edition of the league, starting 26 March.

The first jerseys were given to select DC fans at the team’s home ground – the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Additionally, select children from the city, the DC Cubs, were given official jerseys too, as part of a surprise activity curated specially for them.

"It's a new cycle of the IPL, and we can't wait to see our players in this brand new jersey," said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals.

"Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it's only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step."

Delhi Capitals will start their season on 27 March against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.