IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Factbox, drowsy devils finally gaining some consistency

Delhi Daredevils as they were called earlier endured a tough time season after season failing to qualify for the Playoffs for six straight seasons starting 2013 season. It was only in the 2019 season that they broke the duck making it to Qualifier 2 where they lost to Chennai Super Kings. Delhi Capitals, as they were rebranded in the 2019 season, have been on an upward curve though and improving. In the 2020 season they made it to the final but lost to reigning champions Mumbai Indians. Prior to this they were the only team not to have made a final appearance in the League. In the 2021 season, they topped the points table and reached Qualifier 2 where they lost to KKR. They have made it to the semis/playoffs six times in 13 seasons and have finished last in the group four times. Three of their play-off appearances have come in the last three seasons. The young vibrant team has turned the tables. Now, as they start a new journey with a revamped team, they would be looking to lift that first title.

Here's how they have fared year on year:

How did they fare the previous season: DC were brilliant in the group stage. They won 10 of the 14 matches and lost just four to finish as the table toppers with 20 points. They however, couldn't continue the momentum as at first they lost to CSK in Qualifier 1 and then KKR in Qualifier 2.

Win Percentage: Delhi Capitals are no doubt on an upward curve. However, their poor past performances have meant that they have had the second-worst win percentage for teams to have played more than 100 matches in the league. They stand at 45.67 percent with 93 wins and 111 losses (the most by any team) from 210 games with two ending in No Result. They have won three Super Overs and lost one.

Highest Run-getter: Rishabh Pant

Captain Rishabh Pant leads Delhi's run-scoring chart with 2498 runs from 84 innings at 35.18. He's scored one century and 15 fifties and possesses a strike rate of 147.46.

Highest wicket taker: Amit Mishra

The veteran was a consistent performer for DC over the years. He scalped 106 wickets from 99 innings at 23.65. He has one five-for and two four-fers to his name and an impressive economy rate of 7.35 and strike rate of 19.3. After 13 years with the franchise, Mishra won't be seen in the DC jersey as he went unsold in the 2022 auction.

Among the current DC players, South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje is the highest wicket taker for the franchise with 34 wickets from 24 innings at 20.55. He has an economy rate of 7.65 and Strike Rate of 16.1.

Highest individual score: Rishabh Pant 128 not out from 63 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi in 2018

Walking in at 21/2 in the 4th over, Pant hit a whirlwind 128 not out off 63 balls to catapult Delhi to 187/5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, his efforts went in vain as Shikhar Dhawan (92) and Kane Williamson chased the target down with seven balls and nine wickets to spare.

Highest team score: 231/4 vs KXIP in Delhi in 2011

Powered by David Warner (48 ball 77) and Virender Sehwag's (35-ball 77) half-centuries, DD posted 231/4 against KXIP at the then called Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Shaun Marsh led KXIP's fight with a 46-ball 95 but Punjab fell well short, by 29 runs. Warner was named the Man of the Match.

Favourite opponent: Deccan Chargers

Delhi have had the best win percentage against Deccan Chargers (For teams against whom DC have played 10 or more matches). They have won 7 out of the 11 matches and lost 4 with a win percentage of 63.63. Among the current teams (against whom they have played 10 or more matches), they have the best record against Rajasthan Royals - 50 percent having won 12 and lost 12 of the 24 matches played.

Bogey team: Chennai Super Kings

Delhi have struggled against CSK with 16 losses from 26 matches and just 10 wins, making their win percentage just 38.46 percent.

When they played in the UAE:

The Daredevils as they were known back then had a mixed outing in the UAE in 2014 with two wins and three losses from five matches. When they came back after six years, they had their best time, finishing as runners-up.

In 2021, they had a mixed outing as they won four and lost four of the eight matches of the UAE leg, reaching the Qualifier 2 stage before losing to KKR by 3 wickets.

Lesser known facts:

- Delhi have suffered joint-most number of consecutive defeats in a season - 9 in 2014. Pune suffered the same fate in the 2012 season.

- They also hold the record jointly with Pune for most consecutive defeats overall - 11. (Delhi's extending from 2014 to 2015 and Pune's extending from 2012 t0 2013).

- There has been 131 ducks recorded in the DC jersey so far - the second-most after Mumbai Indians (135) so far.

Retentions, purchases and squad

Retained players: Prithvi Shaw (India batter) Rs 7.50 crore, Anrich Nortje (South Africa pacer) Rs 6.50 crore, Axar Patel (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore, Rishabh Pant (India wk) Rs 16 crore

IPL 2022 players purchased in auction:

Shardul Thakur (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore

David Warner (Australia batter) Rs 6.25 crore

Mitchell Marsh (Australia allrounder) Rs 6.50 crore

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh allrounder) Rs 2 crore

Kuldeep Yadav (India spinner) Rs 2 crore

Ashwin Hebbar (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Sarfaraz Khan (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

KS Bharat (India batter-wk) Rs 2 crore

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India allrounder) Rs 1.10 crore

Chetan Sakariya (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore

Ripal Patel (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Yash Dhull (India allrounder) Rs 50 lakh

Vicky Ostwal (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Mandeep Singh (India batter) Rs 1.10 crore

Lungi Ngidi (SA pacer) Rs 50 lakh

Tim Seifert (NZ batter-wk) Rs 50 lakh

Praveen Dubey (India allrounder) Rs 50 lakh

Rovman Powell (WI batter) Rs 2.80 crore

Lalit Yadav (India allrounder) Rs 65 lakh

Khaleel Ahmed (India pacer) Rs 5.25 crore

Full squad: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

