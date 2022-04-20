IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS to go ahead as scheduled; DC vs RR shifted to Wankhede

New Delhi: The Indian cricket board (BCCI) opted to host match 32 of IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, as scheduled on Wednesday despite a second Delhi Capitals player testing positive earlier in the day.

DC's wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert RT-PCR sample returned positive after fellow teammate Mitchell Marsh and four other staff members also tested positive a few days ago.

However, as a precautionary measure, BCCI decided to shift the Capitals' Friday's (22 April) match against Rajasthan Royals from MCA stadium in Pune to Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

"The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today's RT-PCR testing," said IPL in its official statement.

The release further stated that Seifert returned positive after the entire Delhi contingent underwent RT-PCR testing twice on Wednesday.

This was also the second DC match that was relocated to Mumbai as today's match against PBKS was earlier slated in MCA, Pune on the same day. The decision to shift the game was taken after Australian all-rounder Marsh and four other Delhi staff tested COVID-19 positive.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.