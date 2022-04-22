Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has been isolated from the rest of the squad after one of his family members tested positive for COVID-19 just days after the contagion struck the DC camp.

Consequently, Ponting is set to miss tonight's (22 April) match against Rajasthan Royals.

"A family member of Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of. Ponting tested negative twice, subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact," read the statement from the Delhi Capitals.

"He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario," added the statement.

Recently five people from DC camp tested positive, including all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. In the light of events, the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on 20 April was shifted from MCA Stadium in Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai .

On Wednesday, the game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was played as scheduled after being rendered doubtful due to the emergence of a sixth COVID-19 case in the former's camp, with the bio-bubble breach raising some serious questions.

High drama unfolded in the lead-up to that game with Tim Seifert becoming the sixth member from Delhi contingent to test positive.

The first positive case was triggered by former Indian physiotherapist Patrick Farhat on 15 April. Thereafter, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar tested positive on 16 April followed by Marsh, DC team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane on 18 April.

The Delhi Capitals contingent had been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure from 16 April after the positive tests.

