IPL 2022: David Warner goes past Chris Gayle to register most fifties in T20s, completes 400 sixes

David Warner's legend keeps growing in international cricket. On Thursday night he registered another milestone as he went past Chris Gayle to hit most fifties in T20 Cricket.

Warner scored 92 not out off 58 balls against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad as he along with Rovman Powell (67 off 35 balls) helped DC post 207/3 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Warner now has 89 fifties as against Chris Gayle's 88. The next best is Virat Kohli with 77.

Warner looked in great touch as he punched, pulled, drove and heaved his way to a fifty. After Bhuvneshwar Kumar got SRH off to a perfect start with a wicket maiden in the first over, Warner led the counter-attack as he got off the mark with a four, off Sean Abbott. Warner then took the attack to Umran Malik and dispatched him for two fours and a six as DC accumulated 21 runs in the fourth over.

Warner continued his aggression and brought up his 400th six as he smacked one over long on, off Aiden Markram. Chris Gayle is way ahead in the sixes column, having hit 1056 sixes.

He smashed a pull off Malik for a four to bring up his fifty off just 34 balls.

Earlier, Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first.

