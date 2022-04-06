IPL 2022: David Warner, Anrich Nortje available for selection, informs DC assistant coach Shane Watson

Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Shane Watson on Wednesday said that batter David Warner and fast bowler Anrich Nortje are available for selection.
Delhi Capitals will be looking to get back into winning ways when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in their third match.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Thursday.
“David Warner is out of quarantine, so he’s definitely available for selection for the next game, which is very exciting.
"Anrich Nortje has been going incredibly well over the last couple of weeks, since he’s arrived here in India. And he has passed his fitness test to be available for selection,” said Watson as per an official release.
Speaking about the Lucknow Super Giants team, the former Australian all-rounder said, “The Lucknow Super Giants have got a very strong team. KL Rahul can take the game away from an opposition very quickly, especially if he’s in the mood of taking the game on.
"There’s Quinton de Kock, everyone knows the incredible skill he’s got as a batter. We’ve to watch out for Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan as well.”
Watson also shared his thoughts on all-rounder Lalit Yadav.
“Lalit has incredible skill and has great power. It’s been incredible to see the shot options that he has got against pace and spin. And the performance he put up against Mumbai Indians has really boosted his confidence and given him belief. That he has got the game to win a game for his team,” he said.
DC have won one match against Mumbai Indians and lost one against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 so far.
