IPL 2022: Dale Steyn replies to fan who said Jasprit Bumrah is better than him; tweet goes viral

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers to have played the gentleman’s game. In an era ruled by fast bowlers, Steyn was known to be one of the deadliest pacers, who troubled the best of batters on the field.

To date, Steyn is South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in Test matches with 439 wickets to his name. Moreover, several fast bowlers from around the world have often been compared to Steyn for their style and techniques in the game.

Many times, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has drawn comparisons with Steyn for his match-winning abilities. It's another matter of fact that Bumrah and Steyn are poles apart when it comes to their run-up, bowling style, action, and release.

Recently, a Twitter user compared Bumrah with Steyn. The fan called the Indian pacer better than the former South African speedster. The user wrote "Bumrah is better than you (Steyn)". To which, the South African legend came up with an epic reply saying: "Im sure he is, I’m retired."

Check out the conversation here:

Fans were left heartbroken after Steyn retired from all forms of cricket in 2021. In 2019, he parted ways with Test cricket. The South African speedster was part of the team’s squad for the 2019 ODI World Cup; however, he missed the tournament due to an injury.

Bumrah has been a prolific wicket-taker for the Indian team across all formats of the game. He made his international debut for the Men in Blue in the year 2016. From then on, he has consistently grown in stature. From a white-ball specialist, Bumrah made a name even in the Test arena, emerging as one of India's best pacers at present across formats.

Currently, Bumrah is playing for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. However, he has not managed to make an impressive start this season. So far, he has picked up only four wickets in Mumbai Indians' first five games.

Five-time IPL champions MI are standing at the bottom of the points table with zero wins in five outings so far.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score Update, Latest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.